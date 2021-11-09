Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been looking for their perfect 'love-nest' for a while now. Now, they have finally found their dream house.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding news is all over the internet, and as the days pass, new pieces of information are coming up about the same. Yesterday, there was news of Katrina and Vicky had a hush-hush Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan's home in Mumbai during Diwali. Now there are reports that both have found their perfect 'love-nest'.

It is reported that Vicky-Katrina have been hunting houses for a while now to live post the marriage, which is reportedly happening in the first week of December. It is said that the couple has rented a super-luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. The same building where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli live with two floors.



According to IndiaToday, the real-estate agent Varun Singh has said that Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu's Rajmahal for 60 months (5 years). Katrina and Vicky rented the 8th-floor in July 2021. The URI actor paid close to Rs 1.75 crore, and the rent for the first 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month.



Later, for the coming 12 months, Vicky will be paying Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the outstanding 12 months, Vicky will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will occur between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.