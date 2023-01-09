Exclusive-Ali Merchant on Pathaan controversy, Bigg Boss 16 and his marriage with ex-wife Sara Khan

TV star Ali Merchant gets candid with Asianet Newsable on his marriage with ex-wife and also talks about the ongoing Pathaan controversy, Bigg Boss 16 and more

TV star Ali Merchant, who is known for his roles in popular serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, has recently opened up about his stress, mental health and how often actors are targeted unnecessarily on social media.

Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Ali Merchant discussed his own experience with mental illness and social media bullies. Ali had already faced charges about his illicit relationship with his ex-wife Sara Khan, and netizens had heavily criticised him. When talking about his marriage that happened in the Bigg Boss house during season 4, the actor said, "I was too young to realise that it was the wrong girl and the wrong age."

When asked how to deal with criticism and avoid depression, Ali Merchant answered, "Always view your parent's face as it offers tonnes of confidence to battle with negative things, recollect all the happy times, and shift your pals' group."

Talking about Bigg Boss and whether he will ever be part of India's biggest reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, he said, "It’s a great platform for people to build a name easily among the audience and to create an identity that people would like and I would love to be a part of the show as a contestant as I feel it’s long overdue."

So, when we asked him who he thinks will win Bigg Boss 16, he said, "Shiv can win the show, as he is his favourite contestant in this house." Talking about his favourite contestant till now, he took the late actor Sidharth Shukla's name.

Not just that, he also mentioned his favourite couples from the Bigg Boss house to date are Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Karan Kundra- Tejaswini Prakash". Yes, they are everyone's favourite.

He also talks about love and relationships in the Bigg Boss house. Does it stay long or fade away? He said, "It hardly lives long."

Ali Merchant on Pathaan controversy:

The actor said, "Pathaan is the most absurd controversy of these times. No statements from people who matter. Miscreants comment to create mileage for themselves. I think I matter so I will also just ignore it. These are the times when only content works. If the film is good, it will surely work otherwise, it won't."

CBFC asking for changes in Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang is bad news for the film industry? To which Ali said, "If they have asked to change the color of the bikini, yes."

Ali Merchant will soon be seen in a web series called Libaas, which will be his debut in the OTT world. Libaas will be released in February 2023. He will also be seen in a few music videos and all set for her single to come out soon.

This year, Ali is focused on releasing his songs and avoiding negativity, "Now that I have my many original songs ready and will be dropping them in 2023 ., I will be working towards getting into films and Web series."

"Develop stronger sentiments and relationships with your family and picture yourself in their place; you would never want to leave them behind, suffering alone, regretting themselves their whole life," Ali Merchant continued.