    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan teary-eyed on meeting her brother Sajid Khan in the house

    It will be a really emotional moment for avid Bigg Boss fans. In tonight's episode, they will witness how the award-winning filmmaker Farah Khan will get tears in her eyes while meeting her brother Sajid Khan inside the house.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 16 is getting spicier, interesting with each passing day. Many renowned actors always are involved in controversial situations in the house. It means there's never a single moment or day that goes without changing equations, fighting, or quarreling inside the house amidst the housemates. The audiences and ardent Bigg Boss fanatics love the mix of masala, entertainment, controversies, spice, changing friendships, love angles, new love triangles, physical altercations, and so on.

    After loads of fights, the 'Bigg Boss 16' house witnessed emotional moments with the entry of contestants' family members in the show for a short time. This time, audiences have been applauding how the show is giving them all a glance into real and vulnerable persona of their favorite television stars.

    Filmmaker Farah Khan entered the house to meet her brother Sajid Khan, who has been locked inside the house since the 16th season started. In a video shared by Colors TV on Sunday evening, Farah is giving a tight hug to Sajid. She even cried while meeting him. Farah says, "I have not seen you for three months. You are doing so well Sajid. Sajid, I am telling you now. Mein ek bhai chod ke gayi thi. Teen bhai leke jaa rahi hu mein extra."

    Farah extended her best wishes to Sajid and said, "Mummy is so proud of you." In the video, we can also see Farah interacting with other housemates. She met Shiv Thakare and hugged him tightly. After hugging Shiv, Farah said, "Bhai hai tu mera (you are my brother)". Farah hugged and also kissed Abdu Rozik's cheek. She further told Sajid, "Sajid tu bohot lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai (Sajid, you are so lucky. You got this group)."

    Praising MC Stan, Farah said, "Ye kya khelta hai yaar. Hum log toh fan club ban rahe hai iska bahar." Hugging Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Farah said, "Ye dekho Bigg Boss ke ghar ki Deepika Padukone. Ankit has sent a message that he misses you a lot." Farah tells Tina, "Your mother has become a star. Mummy aayi hai and Shalin ke mummy ke saath jhagda kiya hai".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
