    Esha Gupta slays in a shirtless pantsuit at Formula One race

    First Published Dec 12, 2021, 8:11 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Esha Gupta appeared in bold avatar at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi. Opting to go shirtless has only added to her oomph factor.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Recently, Deepika Padukone has worn a mauve pantsuit while on her way to the airport. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ looked every bit of classic in her airport look. And now, we have another Bollywood actress slaying pantsuit and giving her the best chic side of hers.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    At Abu Dhabi attending the Fi1 race, Esha Gupta wore a brown pantsuit for the event. Often spotted outside her gym in Mumbai in her trendy workout clothes, Esha Gupta has proved that whether it is comfort or a classic style, she knows how to ace an outfit in the trendiest manner.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    The actress turned up the heat at the racing event which is being Abu Dhabi. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle wherein she is looking seamlessly hot as well as chic, donning the pantsuit.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    In the pictures, Esha Gupta can be seen slaying a shirtless pantsuit that gives us inspiration for smart styling while maintaining the boldness quotient.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    The actress gave glimpses of her tailored style to her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. She wore a boyfriend blazer on her pants. The brown blazer had long sleeves, a pocket and two more pockets on the lower side. It also had a button that kept the blazer right in the place, but equally soared the temperature.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    The oomph factor was added by Esha Gupta going completely shirtless underneath the brown boyfriend blazer. The trousers she wore also were long and wide, matching perfectly with the blazer. And to complete her look, Esha Gupta opted for brown heels as she left her luscious tresses open with a mid-parting. For accessories, Esha carried a brown croc bag, wore golden rings on her finger a pair of sunglasses and a golden chain. She painted her lips with a bright red colouring adding more boldness to her. The highlighted cheeks and subtle makeup for the eyes were also complimenting her look.

