Esha Gupta shows ample of cleavage in mauve lehenga; pics inside

Actor Esha Gupta’s recent pictures in a traditional avatar are something that her fans should not miss. As a part of a photoshoot for a magazine, Esha posed in a cleavage-revealing choli and lehenga, striking some stunning poses for the camera.

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is known to have a bold sense of fashion. Whether it is about slaying a sweetheart neckline gown with a thigh-high slit or draping that floral saree with a plunging neckline, Esha looks astonishing in each of her outfits.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Esha Gupta shared fresh pictures from a photoshoot for a wedding magazine. In the pictures, Esha is dressed in traditional attire of a lehenga choli in mauve colour.

The mauve lehenga choli co-ord that Esha Gupta wore for the photoshoot was a creation of New Delhi’s women's ethnic wear brand, ‘House of Surya’. The co-red was embellished with sequence work along with handwork all over it. Strings in the matching mauve colour hung from the sleeves of the blouse that Esha wore, which also came with a plunging neckline.

For the accessorised, Esha Gupta opted for a stunning Kundan neckpiece along with matha patti and a maang tika. The make-up was kept to a minimum by using subtle hues of nudes and purple for the lips and eyes. However, the double coats of mascara on the lashes and eyebrows, as well as that of the kohl, added drama to her look.

This is not the only photoshoot that Esha Gupta did for the magazine. She recently shared some more pictures wherein she was seen donning a maroon lehenga choli set which too came with a deep neck. Esha shoot was part of the magazine’s 12th-anniversary cover that did a story on how Indian brides are going bold with their wedding looks.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen in ‘Aashram 3’. The web series starred actor Bobby Deol in the lead role. Esha and Bobby shot some steamy scenes for the season that became an instant hit with the audience. Apart from this, the show and all its seasons have received appreciation from the critics as well as from the audience.