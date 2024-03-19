Elvish Yadav supplied snake venom at rave parties to show-off his 'swag’, increase fan base; Read details

Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday (March 17) for allegedly organising and distributing snakes and snake venom at rave events. The YouTuber has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

Elvish Yadav's snake venom case has taken a fresh turn. Almost two days after the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was arrested, the purported reason for Elvish giving snake venom at rave parties was disclosed. According to police sources, Elvish reportedly gave the snake venom to ‘increase his fan base’ and to show that he’s ‘got swag.’ A local court sentenced the YouTuber to 14 days in judicial prison.

The latest story also contradicts assertions made by a police source on Monday that Elvish admitted to his crimes. A police source told The Indian Express, “During questioning, Yadav did not accept the crime… but we have a lot of evidence. For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’. He wanted to paint a picture among his fans as someone completely unafraid of law-enforcement agencies and can do whatever he wishes.”

According to police sources, snake venom has been utilised in at least six parties, all of which are tied to Elvish. "Those who attended the parties in question are being identified; appropriate action will be taken against them for using the snake venom," a law enforcement official stated.

Elvish was detained on Sunday in Noida, months after his name appeared in the case.

Know about snake venom case involving Elvish Yadav

Elvish's name initially appeared in connection with the snake poison case last year. Last November, five persons were arrested in connection with a rave party. During a raid in Noida sector 49, police found nine snakes, including five cobras, and collected around 20 ml of snake venom. The complaint was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

At the time, the detained gang alleged that they provided snakes and snake venom to Elvish for his gatherings. However, Elvish denied this at the time. On November 7, 2023, he was questioned about the crime, claiming that singer Fazilpuria supplied the snakes to the Noida rave party.