Here's how Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav's arrest in snake venom case

Munawar Faruqui reacted to the news of Elvish Yadav's arrest. On Sunday, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was arrested in Noida in connection with the snake venom case.

Munawar Faruqui has responded to Elvish Yadav's recent arrest in Noida. The Bigg Boss OTT winner was detained on Sunday in connection with a snake venom case. Hours after his detention, Munawar was spotted outside a shooting site and inquired about Elvish's arrest. Munawar looked unaware of the detention. The Bigg Boss 17 winner said that he was unaware of the arrest and had been cut off from the events that occurred since his phone was turned off.

“Mujhe kuch idea nahi hai iss baare mein. Mera phone toh band tha,” he told the media, The Times of India reported. He went to show his switched-off phone and added, “Mere phone ki battery puri dead ho chuki hai. I don’t know kaise hua ye sab.” Munawar was reportedly filming a special performance for an upcoming Holi event.

Munawar's reaction came just a few days after Elvish apologised to his followers in a video for hugging Munawar at the Indian Street Premier League 2024. The YouTuber responded to people who labelled him a "gaddar (traitor)" for hugging Munawar. He apologised to individuals whose feelings were harmed and stated unequivocally that his faith is his most important priority.

“Sabse pahel jo bhi mere Hindu bhai hai, unn sabhi ko mere taraf se haath jod ke sorry hai ke aapko bura laga ke maine Munawar ko gale lagaya (First, I would want to apologise to my Hindu brothers with folded hands since you felt awful when I hugged Munawar.),” Elvish said.

Elvish went on to say that he does not consider Munawar his brother or friend. “You guys said Elvish was wrong. I admit that I was wrong. I can sacrifice thousands of Munawar over my religion. I do not consider him my friend or brother. I am saying this on camera. For me, my religion is supreme,” he added.

About Elvish Yadav’s Arrest:

