    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case [WATCH]

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Elvish Yadav's mother was left in tears following the arrest of the popular YouTuber in connection with a snake venom case. The incident occurred on Sunday, leaving his family and friends in shock and dismay. Elvish, known for his humorous content on YouTube and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was allegedly involved in arranging and supplying snake venom for rave parties in Noida.

    The heartbreaking scene of Elvish's mother in tears was captured in a video shared by Khabri, a renowned TV-related handle on social media platform X. In the video, she was seen being comforted by Elvish's friends as she grappled with the distressing news.

    The video, accompanied by a caption expressing sympathy for the mother-son bond and wishing her strength, garnered attention from various quarters, including Aly Goni, a popular figure himself. Aly expressed his sadness at witnessing Elvish's mother in such anguish and hoped for a swift reunion between the mother and son. Additionally, he voiced his desire for Elvish to steer clear of such controversies in the future.

    Reports emerging after the arrest suggested that aside from monetary gains, Elvish allegedly saw supplying snake venom as a means to enhance his popularity and exhibit a sense of 'swag'. However, these claims have yet to be substantiated fully.

    Following his arrest, Elvish Yadav was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a local court, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations against him. As the case unfolds, the YouTube community and Elvish's fans await further developments with bated breath, hoping for clarity and resolution in this troubling situation.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
