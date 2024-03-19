Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shraddha Kapoor gatecrashes paparazzi pizza party during award show - WATCH

    Actress Shraddha Kapoor surprises by gatecrashing a paparazzi party, charmingly asking for pizza. Known for her friendly interactions, she recently celebrated her birthday with fans

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    In a heartwarming viral moment, actress Shraddha Kapoor surprised everyone by gatecrashing a paparazzi party during an award show. Adding a touch of spontaneity to the event, she even cheekily asked the cameramen for an extra slice of pizza.

    The incident, captured on video and making rounds across social media platforms, showcased Shraddha's playful side as she joined in the festivities. Dressed elegantly in a shimmering pink gown, she initially posed for photographs before spotting the impromptu gathering.

    Approaching the group with a smile, Shraddha casually inquired, "Do you have extra? Should I take one, please?" Her request was met with warmth as the photographers graciously offered her a slice, to which she responded with genuine gratitude.

    ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav-Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern's fight was staged? Here's what we know

    This delightful episode is not the first time Shraddha Kapoor has showcased her friendly rapport with fans and paparazzi alike. Earlier this month, on her birthday, she celebrated with over 30 of her loyal fans in Mumbai, spending quality time with them over interactions and food.

    On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing was in the romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, anticipation is high for the release of 'Stree 2,' a horror-comedy in which she reprises her pivotal role from the first installment. Scheduled for release this year, the film promises to captivate audiences once again with its blend of scares and humor.

