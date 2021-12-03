Ellen DeGeneres praises 9-year-old Sikh kid Anaik for helping homeless, lonely COVID patients (Watch)

A nine-year-old boy Anaik has left Ellen DeGeneres amazed with his thoughtfulness for Covid-19 patients who are dealing with boredom during their isolation.

Yesterday, Ellen DeGeneres, host of The Ellen Show, shared a video where we can see a cute nine-year-old boy who has left people inspired. The clip shows the talk show host conversing with the kid who created a free library for people in need. “9-year-old Anaik is equal parts adorable and sweet. He created a free library in his community for people in need,” reads the title posted along with the video.

The video starts with Anaik talking about what inspired him to start the Loving Library initiative. The boy shared that when his grandma was hospitalised/ isolated due to Covid, he gave books to her as she was alone. He also provided books to other patients to help them fight loneliness.

Anaik added that he is set up to make books free for homeless people this year. The library has collaborated to help homeless people from Circle the City, their health medical clinic.

During Anaik's appearance on The Ellen Show, he described how he came up with the idea of a free library for isolated COVID-19 patients.

Anaik helped many COVID-19 patients with a free library to read books even if they were isolated for treatment.

The video received thousands of responses and feedback from social media users. Many lauded the boy and showed their gratitude towards him for coming up with a brilliant idea to support those who experience from loneliness or need some quiet hours. What a wonderful little boy! God bless his heart,” wrote an Insta user. “Ok, I love this kid,” posted another. “Very beautiful way to go keep up the good work,” said a third.

