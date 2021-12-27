  • Facebook
    Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand-new Cadillac; check out his mother’s reaction

    ‘The Rock’, Dwayne Johnson had a surprise for his mother – a brand new white Cadillac. This is how his mother, Ata, reacted to it.

    Dwayne Johnson Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand new Cadillac check out his mother reaction
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 12:26 PM IST
    Dwayne Johnson had some Christmas cheer to share with the Instagram family of 284 million followers. He revealed pictures and a video of the big surprise he gave to his mother, Ata. The surprise was a white brand-new car Cadillac CT5.

    Sharing pictures of the pristine-white Cadillac CT5 that he gifted to his mother 73-year-old mother, ‘The Rock’ also shared a video of the moment when he surprised his mother and the heart-warming reaction of hers that got beautifully captured on the video.

    The ‘Red Notice’ actor's daughters – six-year-old Jasmine, and three-year-old Tiana were also present for the surprise which made the grandmother all the happier, adding to her excitement of the big reveal.

    ALSO READ: Is Dwayne Johnson eyeing for Bollywood debut? Here is what Gal Gadot has to say about it

    In the video shared by Dwayne Johnson, the actor is seen covering his mother’s eyes while his daughters begin the countdown and shout ‘Merry Christmas’ at the end of it. Dwayne Johnson gently takes his hands of Ata’s eyes, letting her soak into the surprise. She covered her mouth in shock as she saw her Christmas present – the Cadillac.

    Seeing the surprise, Ata immediately goes and hugs her son, Dwayne Johnson while ‘Can’t help falling in love’ of Elvis Presley plays in the background. She then walks towards the person holding the camera to hug; the video was possibly shot by Dwayne’s eldest daughter – Simone (20), who wishes a ‘Merry Christmas’ to Ata.

    ALSO READ: Does Dwayne Johnson urinate in a water bottle? Details here

    Taking to his caption, Dwayne Johnson wrote about how his mother reacted to the lovely surprise. He said that Ata had a few ugly cries after her shocking reaction but was later gleaming in happiness when her young granddaughters joined her in the car. Dwayne said that his mother felt “pure joy” at the lovely surprise that came her way.

    Not just the grandmother and the granddaughters, but Dwayne Johnson’s pupper, ‘Hobbs’ was also excited in joining them in the car. The dog quickly came which his Christmas chicken toy, all ready to jump in the car for a drive.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 12:26 PM IST
