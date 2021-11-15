Is Dwayne Johnson eyeing for Bollywood debut? Here is what Gal Gadot has to say about it

Indian fans of Dwayne Johnson are excited ever since the ‘Red Notice’ actor has spoken about his interest in acting in Bollywood. Is the actor planning on debuting in the Hindi film industry? Find out here.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has given a splendid performance in his recently released film ‘Red Notice’. The actor is receiving positive responses from his fans and critics alike, for his performance in the film. Flying on the success of the film with days of its release, Dwayne has an interesting piece for his Indian fans regarding his Bollywood debut.

The actor addressed a question on whether he will be seen in a Bollywood film or not. The sad news is that he has no offers from the Hindi film industry as of now. But before his Indian fans are left disappointed, we also have good news to share. Dwayne, during the press conference of ‘Red Notice’, said that though he does not have any offer at hand presently, he would love to work in the Indian cinema.

This little revelation has got his fans in India excited. Speaking further about it, Dwayne said that he would be happy to see more crossovers between Hollywood and Bollywood, adding that he thinks it will be “really cool”. While Dwayne has shown his interest in Bollywood, his co-star from ‘Red Notice’ actor Gal Gadot was also quick in responding to Dwayne’s Bollywood debut. Hinting at the dance numbers that Bollywood films have, ‘Wonder Woman’ actor said that Dwayne’s have got the moves for it. Dwayne has a major fan following in India which includes the likes of actor Varun Dhawan. He has also worked with Bollywood’s leading lady, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in ‘Baywatch’.

