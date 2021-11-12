Does Dwayne Johnson urinate in a water bottle? Details here

Actor Dwayne Johnson has a strange habit that he confessed about a few years ago on his social media. Now, the actor has gone on explaining the reason behind his habit and you will be stunned to know what it is.

Dwayne Johnson is an actor that needs no introduction. From being the king inside the wrestling ring to breaking the box office with his films, Dwayne has had quite an impressive career which only continues to grow. The actor who is frequent with his social media, keeping his followers entertained with his posts, has a weird habit which he has publicly agreed to. A fitness enthusiast that he is, Dwayne does not believe in killing time during his workout sessions. And that is exactly where his weird habit caught on.

So, what exactly is it? Well, many of you may remember that back in the year 2017, Dwayne had confessed to urinating in a water bottle during his time at the gym. Cut to present, the ‘Red Notice’ actor has explained the reason behind doing so. According to media reports, Dwayne was heard saying that the bottle which he uses for the ‘job’, is not a purchase that he has made for the purpose of water. In fact, these are old water bottles that he once used.

But why would he still pee in a bottle, and not use a washroom instead? To this, the wrestling champ said that the gym where he works out does not have a clean washroom, and rather have one that is “hot, sweaty and dirty”. Since ‘The Rock’ likes to keep himself hydrated at all times, and also hygienic, he has to use a water bottle to relieve himself. Earlier, in 2017, he went on to explain that the reason behind using a water bottle for the job was because he does not have time to stop using the loo. On the work front, Dwayne will next be seen in a DC Comics superhero film ‘Black Adam’ which is slated for a release next year in 2022. To prep for his superhero character, Dwayne has intensified his fitness regime.