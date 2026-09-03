The first song ‘Jhoomo’ from Alia Bhatt-produced film ‘Don’t Be Shy’ is out. The track brings together singers Saahel and Jonita Gandhi, with music by Ram Sampath. The film will premiere on Prime Video on September 25.

The first song from the upcoming young-adult film ‘Don’t Be Shy’ is out now. Titled ‘Jhoomo’, the upbeat track brings together singers Saahel and Jonita Gandhi, with music composed by Ram Sampath. Presented by T-Series, the song has been released ahead of the film’s premiere on Prime Video on September 25. The track features the film’s lead cast: Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati. Take a look: View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

'Jhoomo': A celebration of friendship and fun

‘Jhoomo’ is built around friendship, fun and the carefree moments of growing up. The song also features energetic choreography and a retro-inspired look, setting the mood for the coming-of-age story.

Ram Sampath, who composed and co-wrote the song, spoke about the idea behind it and said, “‘Jhoomo’ was conceived as a song that celebrates the simple joy of being in the moment. We wanted it to have a lively, rhythmic quality that felt effortless and inviting while complementing the playful world of Don’t Be Shy.”

The song has been composed by Ram Sampath, while its lyrics have been written by Sampath and Devansh Vaidya. Saahel and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to the track.

About 'Don’t Be Shy'

‘Don’t Be Shy’ follows Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life planned out, only to find things taking an unexpected turn. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani are the co-producers from Chalkboard Entertainment. The film also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles.

‘Don’t Be Shy’ will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles on September 25, 2026, across India.

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