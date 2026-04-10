A viral video claiming ‘zombie drugs’ in Bengaluru was found to be fake, police said. Authorities have acted against actor Duniya Vijay and over 25 others for sharing misinformation. The man who uploaded the video was arrested and later apologised.

A viral video claiming that so-called ‘zombie drugs’ have reached Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon City, has caused widespread concern on social media. The video triggered panic among residents, with many users sharing it without verifying its authenticity. However, the Bengaluru Police have stepped in to categorically deny the claim, calling it false and misleading. Authorities have also initiated action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

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Notices Issued to Actor Duniya Vijay and Others

The police have issued notices to actor Duniya Vijay and more than 25 others for sharing the video without verifying the facts. According to sources, retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who also circulated the video, is likely to receive a notice as part of the ongoing action against those amplifying unverified content.

Man Behind Video Arrested, Admits Mistake

The individual who originally uploaded the video has been arrested by the Bagalur Police. During questioning, he admitted that the video was based on assumptions rather than facts. He reportedly stated that he created the video after seeing similar content about such drugs in foreign countries.

He has since released another video apologising for the confusion and panic caused. Police officials have emphasised that such actions will not be taken lightly.

Police Commissioner Issues Strong Warning

The City Police Commissioner also addressed the issue, reiterating that the claims made in the viral video are baseless. He confirmed that the individual featured in the video was not under the influence of any such drug. A medical examination was conducted to verify the claim, and no evidence was found to support it.

The Commissioner further stated that although the person who uploaded the video has apologised, legal action will still follow. Notices are being issued to all those who shared the content.

Call for Responsible Use of Social Media

Emphasising the importance of responsible social media use, the Commissioner warned that spreading rumours or unverified information could lead to legal consequences. He urged the public to verify facts before sharing content online and to avoid creating unnecessary panic.

Authorities have made it clear that strict action will be taken against individuals who circulate misinformation based on assumptions.