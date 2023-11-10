Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Diwali 2023: Shriya Saran exudes festive vibes with husband Andrei Koscheev in Instagram post [PICTURES]

    Diwali 2023: Shriya Saran celebrated Diwali in a Banarasi saree with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha

    Shriya Saran recently celebrated Diwali with her family in a style that truly reflected the festive spirit. The Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her joyous festivities, showcasing her stunning looks in a Banarasi saree alongside her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and their adorable daughter Radha.

    In one of the Instagram posts, Saran revealed that some of her outfits were not just fashion choices but held sentimental value. She adorned herself in attire from her wedding, gifted by her mother-in-law to her son-in-law. The Banarasi saree, paired with a heavily embroidered blouse featuring long sleeves, highlighted her elegance. Completing the traditional look were a big bindi, statement jewelry, and a neatly tied hair bun.

    Radha, the couple's daughter, looked adorable in a baby pink lehenga, adding a touch of sweetness to the family photos. Andrei Koscheev, Shriya's husband, complemented the family's grace with a dapper look – a white and ash kurta paired with olive green straight pants and Kolhapuri chappals.

    The Instagram post showcased not only the family's stylish Diwali celebration but also their playful side, with goofy poses and smiles radiating positivity.

    Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev's love story began when they met while diving in the Maldives, and they tied the knot on March 19, 2018, in a lavish Udaipur wedding. The couple looked enchanting in traditional Indian attire on their special day.

    Shriya Saran, a renowned Indian actress, and Andrei Koscheev, a former tennis player turned entrepreneur, welcomed their baby girl Radha on January 10, 2020. The family, known for their travel enthusiasm, has shared their adventures on social media, having moved to Barcelona after marriage but returning to Mumbai last year.

    On the professional front, Shriya Saran graced the silver screen with two film releases this year. The pan-Indian production "Kabzaa," directed by R. Chandru, and "Music School," an Indian musical film in which she starred alongside Prakash Raj and Sharman Joshi. The latter was skillfully scripted and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala and dubbed into both Telugu and Hindi languages.

