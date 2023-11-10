Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more

    Salman Khan wasn't the first choice for Chulbul Pandey in "Dabangg." Director Abhinav Kashyap initially considered Irrfan Khan or Randeep Hooda. Arbaaz Khan, impressed with the script, suggested Salman, leading to the blockbuster's success

    Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    Salman Khan captivated audiences with his portrayal of Chulbul Pandey in the film "Dabangg," a role that seemed tailor-made for him. However, it may come as a surprise that Salman was not the initial choice for director Abhinav Kashyap. According to revelations by Arbaaz Khan, Salman's brother, the director initially considered Irrfan Khan and Randeep Hooda for the iconic character.

    Arbaaz shared that when Abhinav narrated the script, he envisioned Arbaaz in the role of Makkhi, an extension of his character in "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na." However, the director was contemplating either Irrfan Khan or Randeep Hooda for the lead role of Chulbul Pandey. As neither actor had been finalized, Arbaaz, who was impressed with the script, offered to produce the film and proposed Salman Khan for the role. Excited by the idea, Abhinav agreed, and Salman's inclusion in the project eventually fell into place.

    In the end, Salman Khan's portrayal of the jolly and fearless cop became synonymous with the character, earning him immense love and appreciation from the audience. The film's perfect blend of comedy, action, and foot-tapping music contributed to its blockbuster success.

    On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film "Tiger 3," directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra, and Emraan Hashmi, who plays the villain. Scheduled for a November 12 release, the movie will also feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Salman continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, entertaining audiences with his charismatic performances.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis and his wife Meagan embrace 'parenthood'; couple welcomes their daughter vma

    'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis and his wife Meagan embrace 'parenthood'; couple welcomes their daughter

    Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this RBA

    Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this

    Elvish Yadav's video with snakes wrapped around his neck goes viral, singer Fazilpuria clarifies RKK

    Elvish Yadav's video with snakes wrapped around his neck goes viral, singer Fazilpuria clarifies

    November 9: Unni Mukundan to star in political drama; first motion poster out rkn

    November 9: Unni Mukundan to star in political drama; first motion poster out

    Who was Nahee? Popular South Korean singer who passed away at 24 RKK

    Who was Nahee? Popular South Korean singer who passed away at 24

    Recent Stories

    World Science Day 2023: Dr CV Raman to APJ Abdul Kalam - 20 Indian scientists who reshaped global innovation snt

    World Science Day 2023: CV Raman to APJ Abdul Kalam - 20 Indian scientists who reshaped global innovation

    iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15 like 48MP camera Report gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR's affidavit reveals no car ownership, assets valued at Rs 58 crore AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR's affidavit reveals no car ownership, assets valued at Rs 58 crore

    'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis and his wife Meagan embrace 'parenthood'; couple welcomes their daughter vma

    'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis and his wife Meagan embrace 'parenthood'; couple welcomes their daughter

    Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this RBA

    Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon