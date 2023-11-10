Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more

Salman Khan wasn't the first choice for Chulbul Pandey in "Dabangg." Director Abhinav Kashyap initially considered Irrfan Khan or Randeep Hooda. Arbaaz Khan, impressed with the script, suggested Salman, leading to the blockbuster's success

Salman Khan captivated audiences with his portrayal of Chulbul Pandey in the film "Dabangg," a role that seemed tailor-made for him. However, it may come as a surprise that Salman was not the initial choice for director Abhinav Kashyap. According to revelations by Arbaaz Khan, Salman's brother, the director initially considered Irrfan Khan and Randeep Hooda for the iconic character.

Arbaaz shared that when Abhinav narrated the script, he envisioned Arbaaz in the role of Makkhi, an extension of his character in "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na." However, the director was contemplating either Irrfan Khan or Randeep Hooda for the lead role of Chulbul Pandey. As neither actor had been finalized, Arbaaz, who was impressed with the script, offered to produce the film and proposed Salman Khan for the role. Excited by the idea, Abhinav agreed, and Salman's inclusion in the project eventually fell into place.

In the end, Salman Khan's portrayal of the jolly and fearless cop became synonymous with the character, earning him immense love and appreciation from the audience. The film's perfect blend of comedy, action, and foot-tapping music contributed to its blockbuster success.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film "Tiger 3," directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra, and Emraan Hashmi, who plays the villain. Scheduled for a November 12 release, the movie will also feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Salman continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, entertaining audiences with his charismatic performances.

