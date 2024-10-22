India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has been officially ruled out of the second Test against India, which will commence on October 24 in Pune. The 34-year-old is still recovering from a groin strain sustained during the Black Caps' recent Sri Lanka tour. Head cooch Gary Stead confirmed the decision.

Williamson didn't travel to India with the New Zealand squad and will remain at home to continue his rehabilitation. Will Young batted at No. 3 in Williamson's absence, and the 31-year-old gave a good account of himself in the first Test in Bengaluru. Young scored 33 in the first innings, while he batted brilliantly to negotiate the threat of Jasprit Bumrah at the second time of asking, struck an unbeaten 48, and thereby helped his side chase the target with ease.

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100% fit," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach."

New Zealand secured a historic win in the first Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Tom Latham and Co. defeated India by eight wickets and thereby took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Rachin Ravindra was the Player of the Match, having scored a century in the first innings and an unbeaten 39* in the chase. Meanwhile, Will O'Rourke and Matt Henry starred with the ball, taking seven and eight wickets respectively in the match.

The second Test will begin at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The visitors will be optimistic about Wiliamson's availability for the third and final Test, which will be played at Wankhede Stadium, starting from November 1.

