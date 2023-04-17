Diljit Dosanjh Coachella gig: Punjabi singer, Diplo bond backstage-see pictures

Diljit Dosanjh recently turned to social media to reveal fresh Coachella 2023 photos and videos. He even posted a photo of himself with American DJ Diplo.

Diljit Dosanjh, the actor and musician who has repeatedly won hearts with his skills, made history on Saturday when he performed at Coachella 2023. With his funky tunes, he became the first Indian artist to enchant audiences. Diljit has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons.

His amazing performance at Coachella 2023 blew everyone away. Not just netizens but even celebrities have heaped admiration on the actor. Diljit turned to social media a while ago and offered snippets of the occasion. Diljit was lauded by Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor for his historic performance at the Coachella music festival in California on Sunday.

Diljit Dosanjh and Diplo are caught in an intimate moment

Diljit released photos from Coachella 2023 and gave his followers a BTS. The Udta Punjab actor uploaded lovely photos of himself performing on stage and posing for the cameras before the big event. He even shared a candid photograph with American DJ Diplo. Diljit wore a traditional black Punjabi dress with a matching turban and sunnies. He captioned the photographs with a sunflower emoji.

Soon after he shared the pictures, his fans were seen hailing him for creating history. A fan wrote, "You make us proud. More power to u Paaji." Another fan wrote, "HUGE respect Diljit. I attended your born to shine concert at Mumbai. And when i saw the live on YT, i could feel i am there at Coachella and i can't even explain the feeling. Everyone had the same emotion, people who are tuning into live streams, the dancers behind, everyone had so much gratitude for you." Others were seen requesting him to collab with Diplo.

Diplo posted a video of himself watching Diljit's Coachella performance on Sunday. He also added, "First Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and you really thought I'd miss it?" His video quickly went popular on the Internet.

Alia Bhatt shared Diljit's video on her Instagram Stories and wrote: EPIC!!!!! She tagged the singer-actor and added clapping hands and party face emojis. Sonam Kapoor, also added the video on her Instagram Stories and stated, "Insane! I wish I was there!" DJ and American music producer Diplo was also seen dancing in the crowd to Diljit's songs at Coachella. Badshah commented with an Indian flag, while rapper Divine dropped a fire emoji. Actor Arjun Rampal wrote, "A true rock star legend." Punjabi artiste Jassie Gill also commented with several fire emojis while rapper Raja Kumari added, "HISTORY!"

Diljit will shortly begin filming for The Crew. He will appear in films alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kapil Sharma.