Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on Salman Khan having rules for girls on sets; know details

After Palak Tiwari's revelation of global icon Salman Khan having rules for girls on sets related to no low necklines, now even Shehnaaz Gill has broken the silence on the controversial statement, which is getting discussed a lot. Here is what she said.

Palak Tiwari will soon be making her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The soon-to-be debutant actor was in the news for her statement about Salman Khan having rules for girls on sets who work with him, and the quote got amplified out of proportion and also got misunderstood.

But now, Shehnaaz Gill, who also makes her Hindi debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has spilled the beans on the same. In a recent interview during Baba Siddique Iftar's party, Shehnaaz got questioned whether whatever Palak said about global icon Salman Khan having rules is it true or not?

ALSO READ: 'It's a Salman Khan film': Palak Tiwari admits 'no one' will watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her

In her quote to a leading Indian entertainment portal, Shehnaaz breaking her silence on the same said, "Nothing like that. I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that, you will grow in your career."

For those unaware, during a recent interview, Palak said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I do not think many people know this. Salman Sir had a rule that Koi bhi ladki mere set pe, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls. He is a traditionalist. Of course, he said, Jo pehenna hai pehno. But, he is always like, My girls should always be protected. If there are men around whom she does not personally. It is not his personal space where he does not trust everyone. He is like the girl should be safe, always."

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 (April 21) and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: Baisakhi 2023: Seven iconic songs that are must-have additions to celebrate this festival