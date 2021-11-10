  • Facebook
    Did Vicky Kaushal eat live crab in Bear Grylls show?

    Did Vicky Kaushal eat a crab in Bear Grylls Into The Wild show?  Here is what we know. The special episode of the most watched show has been shot in Maldives and will be premiered on November 12 on Discovery+.

    It was on November 8 when Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had unveiled the first look of his next venture, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The special episode of the same has been shot in island country the Maldives and will be premiered on November 12 on Discovery+. A few hours ago, the actor shared a promo talking about his biggest fear.

    He had captioned the video as, "Uncharted territory mein @beargrylls ke saath kadam milana has been an adventure of a lifetime. Survival tips se lekar apne fears ko face karne tak, our journey has been epic. Dekhiye 'Into The Wild' sirf @discoveryplusin par. Premieres November 12."

    In the video, Vicky can be seen eating a crab that he had picked up from the marsh. He was seen crossing the woods on foot and jumping into the ocean. He also revealed that he had a significant fear of deep water. One can also hear him say Jai Bajrangbali.

    Post featuring prominent people like PM Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, the show is seeing Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. The news of Vicky's entry in the show was announced by the makers on September 15 and it has created a storm online. To talk about the show, it is the same as Bear's previous show named Running Wild with Bear Grylls on NBC and National Geographic. On the professional front, Vicky is enjoying the success of his last movie Sardar Udham. He would next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next biopic on Sam Manekshaw. He was the Indian Army chief back during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

    To talk about Into the Wild with Bear Grylls it is a creative format show inspired by the popular show Man vs Wild, which is one of the most-watched TV show globally. Coming back to Vicky's personal life, his dating rumours with Katrina Kaif has created a lot of noise on social media. Both the stars have not given an official confirmation related to their relationship, but fans want the air to be cleared very soon.

