  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls’ show

    First Published Nov 10, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bear Gryll’s adventurous reality show ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, features celebrities stepping into a world of adventure with the host, checking on their survival skills. Here is a list of Indian celebrities who have been a part of this show with the British adventurer.

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls show drb

    The first Indian guest on the show was none other than Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. PM Modi’s acceptance to be on this show proved his spontaneity and put forward a rather adventuresome side of him. It was in 2019 when Bears decided to have his first Indian guest, that too, the PM himself. The episode was shot in the jungles of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. The duo did several things together from smelling an elephant’s dung to crossing a river, showing how does one survive in a natural ecosystem.

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls show drb

    Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth was the second Indian to make his appearance on the show. This episode of ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ was shot in January, in the year 2020. This special episode of the show was shot in the parts of Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s jungles. Grylls had also gone on to share his excitement in shooting the episode with ‘Rajni’ on social media with a hashtag of ‘ThalaivaOnDiscovery’.

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls show drb

    When it is about adventure, one cannot forget the name of Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’, Akshay Kumar. And so was the case with Grylls, For his third episode with an Indian celebrity, Grylls featured none other than the industry’s ‘International Khiladi’ in it. Akshay did not just find adventure on the show, but ‘brotherhood’ too. The actor had written to his fans on social media about how not to expect fireworks when an adventurer meets an ‘action junkie’, since all they found was ‘brotherhood’ between them. It was in September last year when the episode feature Akshay went on air.

    ALSO READ: When Akshay Kumar drank elephant poop tea in a jungle

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls show drb

    Next up on Bear Grylls’ list of Indian guests is none other than Ajay Devgn, who is known for his action-packed films, similar to Akshay. Ajay’s episode was recently aired by Discovery, roughly around two weeks ago. 

    ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal, Vladimir Putin, Bear Grylls among ‘10 people you don’t want to mess with’ in world

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls show drb

    Now, Discovery has roped in actor Vicky Kaushal for its latest show, and as the fifth Indian guest. Vicky shared a poster of the upcoming episode on his Instagram handle. The episode is slated to premiere on Friday i.e November 12. With these adventurous men already on the list, it will be interesting to see if Bear Grylls and Discovery have plans to rope in a Bollywood actress also or not.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kylie Jenner gets trolled for her Nude Bloody Picture RCB

    (PHOTO) Kylie Jenner gets trolled for her 'Nude', ‘Bloody Picture’; check out netizens reaction

    Video Icon
    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her?

    Video Icon
    Shruti Haasan leather jacket is all you need this winter season see photos - drb

    Shruti Haasan’s leather jacket is all you need this winter season; see photos

    Video Icon
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop

    Video Icon
    Did Katrina Kaif force Vicky Kaushal for marriage? Why was she adamant about December wedding? RCB

    Did Katrina Kaif force Vicky Kaushal for marriage? Why was she adamant about December wedding? Read on

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Rs 74000 as fine for eating chewing gum in Singapore Here what we know gcw

    Rs 74,000 as fine for eating chewing gum in Singapore? Here's what we know

    Video Icon
    Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD case: Karnataka HC directs SIT head to examine probe reports and pass orders-dnm

    Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD case: Karnataka HC directs SIT head to examine probe reports and pass orders

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL' RCB

    Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL'

    Video Icon
    Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention SCJ

    Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention

    Video Icon
    netflix Squid Game Season 2 confirmed Hwang Dong-hyuk what may happen next seong gi hun south korea

    Squid Game Season 2 confirmed: Here is what may happen next

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon