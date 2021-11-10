PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls’ show

Bear Gryll’s adventurous reality show ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, features celebrities stepping into a world of adventure with the host, checking on their survival skills. Here is a list of Indian celebrities who have been a part of this show with the British adventurer.

The first Indian guest on the show was none other than Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. PM Modi’s acceptance to be on this show proved his spontaneity and put forward a rather adventuresome side of him. It was in 2019 when Bears decided to have his first Indian guest, that too, the PM himself. The episode was shot in the jungles of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. The duo did several things together from smelling an elephant’s dung to crossing a river, showing how does one survive in a natural ecosystem.

Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth was the second Indian to make his appearance on the show. This episode of ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ was shot in January, in the year 2020. This special episode of the show was shot in the parts of Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s jungles. Grylls had also gone on to share his excitement in shooting the episode with ‘Rajni’ on social media with a hashtag of ‘ThalaivaOnDiscovery’.

When it is about adventure, one cannot forget the name of Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’, Akshay Kumar. And so was the case with Grylls, For his third episode with an Indian celebrity, Grylls featured none other than the industry’s ‘International Khiladi’ in it. Akshay did not just find adventure on the show, but ‘brotherhood’ too. The actor had written to his fans on social media about how not to expect fireworks when an adventurer meets an ‘action junkie’, since all they found was ‘brotherhood’ between them. It was in September last year when the episode feature Akshay went on air. ALSO READ: When Akshay Kumar drank elephant poop tea in a jungle

Next up on Bear Grylls’ list of Indian guests is none other than Ajay Devgn, who is known for his action-packed films, similar to Akshay. Ajay’s episode was recently aired by Discovery, roughly around two weeks ago. ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal, Vladimir Putin, Bear Grylls among ‘10 people you don’t want to mess with’ in world