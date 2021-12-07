  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby

    Is Khloe Kardashian upset with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s drama? Tristan Thompson is allegedly fathered the child Maralee Nichols gave birth on December 2.

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 8:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson are in the news because the latest update suggests that the NBA star allegedly got his Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols pregnant in March with his third child. It is said that the whole thing happened while Khloe and her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson were together.

    Now, it is reported that Maralee Nichols has taken legal action by asking the NBA star for financial support. Tristan has admitted to having sex with Maralee in Houston in March but has requested a paternity test regarding the child. 

    According to DailyMail.com, Khloé Kardashian does not seem to be conclusions about Tristan Thompson‘s drama with Maralee Nichols and keeping a very low profile. During the weekend, she was seen driving her black Rolls-Royce to attend Kim Kardashian's son Saint West's sixth birthday party in Calabasas. 

    Also Read: Is Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian's TOPLESS ad too HOT for TV? Read report

    According to the report, Khloe was upset to find out that Tristan cheated again and that the mother of one can't believe that her baby daddy would be a dad again. A source close to Khloe discusses the timeline of events, as they broke up earlier this year and that their only focus was True. Khloe and Tristan want to maintain a positive and healthy co-parenting alliance for their daughter, True.

    Also Read: Kim Kardashian's 'FAT and 'UGLY' sister Khloe Kardashian, clarifies on controversy over deleted Bikini picture

    But during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion video, we have seen the Good American founder confirm their (Khloe and Tristan) romance was back and that they are discussing the surrogacy plans to have a second baby.

    An insider told HollywoodLife that many Khloé’s friends and loved ones have regularly told her that Tristan hasn’t been faithful to her. Meanwhile, Scott Disick, who is very close to Khloe and her family, sent her bouquet of flowers to make her feel good.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report RCB

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores SCJ

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Complaint filed against pair for this reason SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Complaint filed against pair for this reason

    BTS members launch personal Instagram handles, check who has maximum followers SCJ

    BTS members launch personal Instagram handles, check who has maximum followers

    Ankita Lokhande shares pre-wedding video, netizens remember Sushant Singh Rajput SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande shares pre-wedding video, netizens remember Sushant Singh Rajput

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh Right wing mob attacks school over religious conversion case filed gcw

    Madhya Pradesh: Right-wing mob attacks school over 'religious conversion', case filed

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report RCB

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores SCJ

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: New tour schedule announced; Paarl, Cape Town to host ODIs-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: New tour schedule announced; Paarl, Cape Town to host ODIs

    India restores number 1 ICC Test Ranking with series win over New Zealand, rises to 3rd in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23-ayh

    India restores top spot in ICC Test Rankings with series win over NZ, rises to 3rd in World Test Championship

    Recent Videos

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon