Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby

Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson are in the news because the latest update suggests that the NBA star allegedly got his Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols pregnant in March with his third child. It is said that the whole thing happened while Khloe and her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson were together.

Now, it is reported that Maralee Nichols has taken legal action by asking the NBA star for financial support. Tristan has admitted to having sex with Maralee in Houston in March but has requested a paternity test regarding the child.

According to DailyMail.com, Khloé Kardashian does not seem to be conclusions about Tristan Thompson‘s drama with Maralee Nichols and keeping a very low profile. During the weekend, she was seen driving her black Rolls-Royce to attend Kim Kardashian's son Saint West's sixth birthday party in Calabasas.

According to the report, Khloe was upset to find out that Tristan cheated again and that the mother of one can't believe that her baby daddy would be a dad again. A source close to Khloe discusses the timeline of events, as they broke up earlier this year and that their only focus was True. Khloe and Tristan want to maintain a positive and healthy co-parenting alliance for their daughter, True.

But during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion video, we have seen the Good American founder confirm their (Khloe and Tristan) romance was back and that they are discussing the surrogacy plans to have a second baby.

An insider told HollywoodLife that many Khloé’s friends and loved ones have regularly told her that Tristan hasn’t been faithful to her. Meanwhile, Scott Disick, who is very close to Khloe and her family, sent her bouquet of flowers to make her feel good.