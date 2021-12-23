  • Facebook
    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know

    Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the biggest hits of 2001 and is still a moment in cinema that no one will forget.  20 Years later, Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel will be presenting the biggest sequel.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 4:22 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has completed the shooting of his next film Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to his 2001 hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was announced in October. The movie has been directed by Anil Sharma, who also headed the original film. To talk about the movie, the shooting of the same has been completed in Himachal Pradesh in 25 days. The actor also took to his Instagram handle to write that he has been fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. "Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of 'Gadar 2", read his post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

    Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will be reuniting once again post 20 years for their next movie Gadar 2. Taking to her social media handle, Ameesha previously had posted the first look from the film, which if you see will leave you with nostalgia. In the photos, Sunny could be seen wearing a turban and a red coloured kurta while Ameesha looked beautiful in an orange patiala suit and a dupatta that covered her head. Their look made their fans nostalgic and made them remember their famous characters Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) from their hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.  

    Also read: Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad

    The actress had captioned the post as, "GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic)." Apart from Ameesha, even Utkarsh Sharma was seen expressing his happiness about the beginning of the shoot. He had tweeted saying, "Lo ek aur safar shuru ho gaya, filled with excitement at the muhurat of #Gadar2. Aap sab ki blessings and pyaar chayiye". For the unversed, Utkarsh had essayed the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part of the movie that is a period-action drama that was set in 1947, during India's partition. 

    Also read: Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: 5 little-known facts about Gadar actor
     

