    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad

    Bollywood actor Dharmendra turned 86 today. On his special day, the actor was wished by his well wishers  Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol, who made his day special. Take a look at their posts here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 3:10 PM IST
    Dharmendra turned 86 today. The veteran actor was wished by his fans, who could not stop celebrating his special day. On the list of well-wishers we also had his kids Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol making their dad's day unique by wishing him happy birthday on Dharmendra's special day. We really can't ignore their sweet wishes. Sunny had posted two pictures of himself with his dad. Dharmendra was seen dressed in an earth-tint shirt while Sunny was seen wearing a black sweater. He had captioned the post as,"

    Happy Birthday, Papa. Love you." Bobby had also posted a photo with Dharmendra and had captioned it as, "My papa the legend Wish you love from the bottom of my heart. So blessed to be your son #HappyBirthday." Esha Deol's wish for her father was full of warmth. He had wished for his health and strength. She had posted two photos and had written, "Happy birthday, Papa. Be happy, healthy, strong and fit. I love you. Stay blessed. You are our strength."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    To talk about Dharmendra, he had just returned to Mumbai after completing the shooting of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi. The actor will be seen with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the movie, that is being directed by Karan. With this movie, Karan will be wearing his director's hat like after six years. Also read: Do you know Hema Malini is six years older than Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol? Read more about the 'dream girl'

    Lately Dharmendra had posted photos from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and had said that friends, I've received so much love and respect from everyone. I didn't even feel like I'm working with a new unit. Ahead of his birthday, the actor had told  Hindustan Times in an interview that he had just returned after finishing his shoot in Delhi. He didn't have any  birthday plans as such, our na hi kabhi birthday plan banaya hai. Also read: Happy birthday Dharmendra: Did you know he QUIT alcohol for THIS actress?

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 3:10 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding?

    BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: All you need to know about the couple's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card LEAKED; fans call it classy, elegant

    Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh to have many kissing scenes in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Here's what we know

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding?

    BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Pat Cummins' fifer headlines Day 1 with plenty to talk about

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: All you need to know about the couple's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card LEAKED; fans call it classy, elegant

