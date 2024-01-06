Did RajKummar Rao encounter paranormal activities while shooting for 'Stree'? Here's what he said

RajKummar Rao recounts a paranormal incident during Stree 2 filming at a haunted fort in Roshmila Bhattacharya's book "Spooked! Bollywood's Encounters with the Paranormal." A light technician claimed to be pushed by an unseen force, creating a spine-chilling mystery

Stree is all set to return to the big screen with its highly anticipated sequel, Stree 2, in August this year. The first installment, released in 2018, received a warm reception from the audience. However, even after six years, one haunting incident during the filming of Stree continues to send shivers down RajKummar Rao's spine.

In a recently-released book titled "Spooked! Bollywood's Encounters with the Paranormal" by veteran journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya, the actor recalls a spine-chilling night at a haunted fort in Bhopal where the team was shooting. The fort, known for its paranormal reputation, had strict warnings for the crew, prohibiting the use of perfume, smoke, and emphasized the importance of not being alone within its premises.

During a late-night shoot, the Director of Photography (DOP), Amalendu Chaudhury, perched high on a wall, observed the set and requested lighting changes. Suddenly, a piercing scream echoed through the air. It was revealed later that a technician from the lighting team, who had been sitting slightly apart from the rest, had fallen to the ground, insisting he had been pushed. The eerie part was that no one was in close proximity to him at the time of the incident, leaving the team baffled.

RajKummar Rao, though not present at the scene, learned about the incident from his colleagues. According to the actor, the lightman remained adamant that an unseen force had pushed him despite the lack of any visible presence around him. The crew searched diligently but couldn't trace any potential miscreant.

"Spooked!" by Om Books International features 36 true-life accounts of Bollywood's encounters with the supernatural, including other actors like Juhi Chawla, Esha Deol, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Ranjeeta, Biswajit, and Rajniesh Duggall, as well as writers, filmmakers, and composers like Vikram Bhatt, Vishal Furia, Bhushan Patel, Suparn Varma, Arunaraje Patil, Annanth Narayan Mahadevan, Tanuj Garg, Shantanu Moitra, and Jeet Gannguli, each sharing their spooky experiences.

Stree, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna DK, revolves around a female ghost haunting Chanderi during a religious festival, preying on young men at night. Stree 2 is expected to introduce a new horror element, focusing on a headless man, promising to bring fresh thrills to the audience.