    Did Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner live separately for months before their official 'divorce'?

    While Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner fans were shocked by their divorce news that shook the internet and industry, maybe their close family members were not entirely shocked and surprised by the publicized divorce.

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, once a beloved Hollywood couple, recently broke many hearts when they announced their separation after four years of marriage. After the news came to light, rumours and speculations about the couple have been making rounds on the internet- with new news items about them every day. While fans and followers were shocked by their divorce, it seems that Joe and close family members of Sophie were not entirely astonished, as the couple had spent most of the summer apart. 

    Further shedding light on their situation, a source revealed, "They were initially not separated, but they both have been living separate lives for months." The divorce filing happened after Joe had reportedly retained a divorce lawyer, even though he continued to wear his wedding ring. It appears that the couple was facing relationship challenges, as the source stated that the ex-couple in Hollywood had not gotten along in a while. The insider adds, "As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened. So they both are figuring it out in real-time. They did have a prenup. As a family, they had a base in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, travelling with him with family while he was on tour."

    Announcing their divorce on their Instagram handles on September 5, the former couple wrote, "After four wonderful years of marriage. We have mutually decided to end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why. But, this is a united decision. And, we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Breaking the hearts of a million fans, American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and his wife-actress Sophie Tuner filed for a divorce on September 5. After four years of marriage, the Jonas Brothers member and the Game Of Thrones star decided to part ways, releasing a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts confirming the news. According to a report by a leading Hollywood entertainment portal, their marriage was on the rocks for the past six months, having different lifestyles leading to them going on separate paths. Joe and Sophie share two daughters. Their names are Willa (3), and a 1-year-old girl whose name has been hidden and not revealed.

