    Singer Joe Jonas spends quality time with daughters after filing divorce from Sophie Turner

    American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas was spotted enjoying breakfast with her daughters. It was his first public outing after filing for divorce from ex-wife Sophie Turner. Their divorce news is still a hot topic of discussion among netizens and fans on social media.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    Breaking the hearts of a million fans, American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and his wife-actress Sophie Tuner filed for a divorce on September 5. After four years of marriage, the Jonas Brothers member and the Game Of Thrones star decided to part ways, releasing a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts confirming the news. According to a report by a leading Hollywood entertainment portal, their marriage was on the rocks for the past six months, having different lifestyles leading to them going on separate paths. Joe and Sophie share two daughters. Their names are Willa (3), and a 1-year-old girl whose name has been hidden and not revealed.

    Although Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are no longer with each other, Joe seems to have not forgotten his fatherly duties. On September 6, the dad of two and globally acclaimed singer was spotted and papped by the paparazzi enjoying some quality time with his daughters at the Sweet Butter Kitchen restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California, grabbing breakfast, reported Page Six. They were given company by another woman, presumably the nanny of the children. According to the media outlet, it was the first public outing of Joe after his divorce from Sophie. From the pictures doing the rounds on the internet, fans pointed out that Joe was not wearing his wedding ring.

    Joe Jonas sported a casual and comfy avatar for the day out with his daughters. He donned a mustard yellow shirt with black stripes that he teamed up with denim jeans. The Do It Like That singer rounded off his look with a black cap. He was interacting with his kids, holding Willa affectionately in his arms. The other woman, who might be their nanny, carried Joe and Sophie’s 1-year-old toddler in her arms.

    Announcing their divorce on their Instagram handles on September 5, the former couple wrote, "After four wonderful years of marriage. We have mutually decided to end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why. But, this is a united decision. And, we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

