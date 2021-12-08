  • Facebook
    Dharmendra, Asha Parekh grace stage of India's Best Dancers season 2

    India's Best Dancers season 2 has been getting a lot of attention from the audiences because of the dance performances. Dharmendra-Asha Parekh grace stage of  the reality show. Read to know complete details about the same. 

    Dharmendra Asha Parekh grace stage of India's Best Dancers season 2
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 10:45 PM IST
    India's Best Dancers season 2 has been getting a lot of attention from the audiences because of the dance performances. The contestants are winning audiences minds with their performances. The show's makers welcomed celebrities to encourage the confidence of their confidence. Dharmendra and Asha Parekh had graced the sets of the show. They were seen enjoying their time on the sets of the show.

    Sharing the video on Instagram, Sony had called Dharmendra and Asha Bollywood's iconic jodi. "#Asha Parekh ji aa rahe hai iss weekend humare manch par chaar chaand lagane. Take a trip down the memory lane with this iconic duo on #IndiasBestDancer season 2, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par." 

    The clip begins with Dharmendra and Asha getting welcomed on stage by the host Maniesh Paul. The next scene shows the stars dancing on the song Badraa Chhae Ki Jhoole. Dharmendra and Asha Parekh were seen in nine movies together. On the work front, the actor shall be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

    Dharmendra turned 86 today. The veteran actor was wished by his fans, who could not stop celebrating his special day. On the list of well-wishers we also had his kids Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol making their dad's day unique by wishing him happy birthday on Dharmendra's special day. We really can't ignore their sweet wishes. Sunny had posted two pictures of himself with his dad. Dharmendra was seen dressed in an earth-tint shirt while Sunny was seen wearing a black sweater.

    Dharmendra Asha Parekh grace stage of India's Best Dancers season 2 SCJ

    He had captioned the post as,"Happy Birthday, Papa. Love you." Bobby had also posted a photo with Dharmendra and had captioned it as, "My papa the legend Wish you love from the bottom of my heart. So blessed to be your son #HappyBirthday." Esha Deol's wish for her father was full of warmth. He had wished for his health and strength. She had posted two photos and had written, "Happy birthday, Papa. Be happy, healthy, strong and fit. I love you. Stay blessed. You are our strength."

     

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 10:44 PM IST
