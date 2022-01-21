Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how

Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan has been the talk of the town since the video was released. The movie is directed by Shakun Batra and features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video. The film is all about complex modern relationships.

Soon after the trailer was released, many social media users praised the actors' performances and shared their thoughts.

Not just that, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also shared a creative trailer to make people understand the importance of disposing of waste properly.

In the video, Deepika was seen throwing the waste in the bin provided by the BMC in every corner in Mumbai city. Social media users loved the level of creativity done by BMC, they captioned the post as, 'Understand the ‘Geheraiyaan’ of the situation and dispose of waste wisely. Be the better half please. कचऱ्याविषयी कोणत्याही 'संकटाला' लांब ठेवायचे असेल तर आत्ताच कचरा व्यवस्थापन सुरू करा #BetterHalfOfMumbai #SwachhMumbai #SegregateWaste #WasteManagement'."

One of the users prailed that ad saying, “That was epic”, while the other commented, “I am in love with bmc insta page and your sense of humour..” Ananya Panday also dropped a laughing sticker in the comments section.

Talking about the movie, Gehraiyaan, the director Shakun Batra said that the film is a relationship drama that looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

Deepika also talked about the film and her role,"My character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time," says the actress. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.