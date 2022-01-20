  • Facebook
    Watch Jennifer Lopez show off her toned abs in sports bra; 52-year-old looks perfect

    First Published Jan 20, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
    Jennifer Lopez flaunted her toned abs and arms in her latest Instagram video; fans go gaga over her fit body

    Jennifer Lopez flaunted her toned abs and arms in her latest Instagram video; fans go gaga over her fit body

    Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez, who is 52-year-old, has surprised her fans today with her latest workout video that she shared on her Instagram page. In the video, JLo can be seen working out in the gym with utmost ease. 
     

    Watch Jennifer Lopez show off her toned abs in sports bra; 52-year-old looks perfect RCB

    Jennifer added the song On My Way for her forthcoming film Marry Me, opposite Owen Wilson. The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. The movie will release in February. The actress captioned the post: "On my way to a better me." Adding the hashtag #WorkoutWednesday. Check out the video here
     

    Watch Jennifer Lopez show off her toned abs in sports bra; 52-year-old looks perfect RCB

    After watching this video, it will definitely inspire you to hit the gym. Jennifer can be seen sporting a black gym attire and working out with dumbbells and pulley cable. She has just proved to us that age is just a number. 
     

    Watch Jennifer Lopez show off her toned abs in sports bra; 52-year-old looks perfect RCB

    Last year, in July the actress made it official with actor Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday. The couple, who co-starred in Gigli and Jersey Girl, were engaged in 2002. Jennifer Lopez shared some pictures and wrote, "52... What it do," she wrote sharing a photo album, which also featured a picture of her and Ben Affleck kissing. 
     

    Watch Jennifer Lopez show off her toned abs in sports bra; 52-year-old looks perfect RCB

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had parted ways 17 years ago – right before their wedding in 2003. They reignited their love again and have been together since then.
     

    Watch Jennifer Lopez show off her toned abs in sports bra; 52-year-old looks perfect RCB

    Besides acting, Jennifer Lopez is also a singer, model, dancer, also an entrepreneur. Last year, she launched her beauty line Lo Beauty. Jennifer was last seen in the Hollywood film Hustlers, for which she was also an executive producer. Jlo will next be seen in the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, in which she will star opposite Josh Duhamel. In 2021, she began shooting for The Mother directed by Niki Caro.
     

