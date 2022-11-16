Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's PDAs is so cute during 82°E Instagram Live; here's what happened

    Ranveer Singh trolls Deepika Padukone's Instagram Live, asking “I have a question, what time are you coming home”? and 'Waah, Excitement Toh Dekho'
     

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone PDAs are so cute during 82 E Instagram Live RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the "it" couple of Bollywood, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The Om Shanti Om actress' adoring hubby gave her flowers and chocolates for the occasion as she was busy launching her self-care cosmetics line.

    Never afraid to engage in PDA, Ranveer and Deepika. Ranveer Singh spamming the comments area of Deepika's live broadcast on Tuesday, however, was what made the news this time.

    Also Read: Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report

    Yesterday, Deepika chose to go live on her Instagram to explain more about the launch of her self-care company, 82°E. Ranveer Singh gave his wife big relationship ambitions as he lavished her with affection, complimenting her and the company and even asking adorable questions. He was her biggest supporter and spammed the comments area throughout the live stream to show his support.

    He wrote - “Waah waah, excitement toh dekho.” He added another comment by complimenting her hard work and said, “Yes everyone, she has been working very hard." The actor also made sure to laud her products as well and mentioned, “Must say the products are world-class."

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    Deepika was caught smiling during the Instagram live session and responding to fans’ questions. Ranveer took the chance to ask her, “I have a question, what time are you coming home”? The actress ended the video by thanking everyone for their support, the Piku actor quickly asked for his due credit and wrote, “Thank me also for my love and support.” Isn’t he absolutely adorable?

    Regarding their respective careers, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus. Along with him, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde will also play significant parts in the movie. Also scheduled for Ranveer is Karan Johar's Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

    On the other hand, the Gehraiyaan actress is preparing for her anticipated film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. In her collection, she also includes Fighter and Jawan.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report

    Relief for Sunny Leone in cheating case: Kerala HC stays criminal proceedings against actress, husband Daniel Weber RBA

    Relief for Sunny Leone in cheating case: Kerala HC stays criminal proceedings against actress, husband Daniel

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TROLLED for lip-kissing daughter Aaradhya on her birthday drb

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TROLLED for lip-kissing daughter Aaradhya on her birthday

    Here is why Sunny Leone has moved Kerala court drb

    Here's why Sunny Leone has moved Kerala court

    Recent Stories

    The most commonly used password in India is Password report gcw

    The most commonly used password in India is... 'Password'

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP's 'kidnapped' Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala withdraws from polls - adt

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP's 'kidnapped' Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala withdraws from polls

    Sabarimala temple pilgrimage opens Thursday: 40 lakh pilgrims expected how you can avoid the rush

    Sabarimala temple pilgrimage: 40 lakh pilgrims expected; how you can avoid the rush

    NASA next generation Artemis 1 mission finally lifts off 50 years after Apollo gcw

    NASA's next-generation Artemis-1 mission finally lifts off 50 years after Apollo

    ATP Finals 2022: Do not think I forgot how to play tennis - Rafael Nadal after Felix Auger-Aliassime flop-ayh

    ATP Finals 2022: 'Don't think I forgot how to play tennis' - Nadal after semis race ouster

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon