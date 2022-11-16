Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's PDAs is so cute during 82°E Instagram Live; here's what happened

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the "it" couple of Bollywood, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The Om Shanti Om actress' adoring hubby gave her flowers and chocolates for the occasion as she was busy launching her self-care cosmetics line.

Never afraid to engage in PDA, Ranveer and Deepika. Ranveer Singh spamming the comments area of Deepika's live broadcast on Tuesday, however, was what made the news this time.

Yesterday, Deepika chose to go live on her Instagram to explain more about the launch of her self-care company, 82°E. Ranveer Singh gave his wife big relationship ambitions as he lavished her with affection, complimenting her and the company and even asking adorable questions. He was her biggest supporter and spammed the comments area throughout the live stream to show his support.

He wrote - “Waah waah, excitement toh dekho.” He added another comment by complimenting her hard work and said, “Yes everyone, she has been working very hard." The actor also made sure to laud her products as well and mentioned, “Must say the products are world-class."

Deepika was caught smiling during the Instagram live session and responding to fans’ questions. Ranveer took the chance to ask her, “I have a question, what time are you coming home”? The actress ended the video by thanking everyone for their support, the Piku actor quickly asked for his due credit and wrote, “Thank me also for my love and support.” Isn’t he absolutely adorable?

Regarding their respective careers, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus. Along with him, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde will also play significant parts in the movie. Also scheduled for Ranveer is Karan Johar's Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, the Gehraiyaan actress is preparing for her anticipated film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. In her collection, she also includes Fighter and Jawan.