Deepika Padukone's airport look on point as she carries her infectious smile poses for cameras

    There is no denying that Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport style! Every time, the actress uses her lookbook to raise her fashion standards. She is well renowned for her performances in addition to her fashion sense.

    She has a history of making avant-garde fashion choices, whether it be for beautiful red-carpet appearances, relaxed, candid shots, or chic airport visits. In connection with it, the Chennai Express actress was recently seen at the Mumbai airport. The internet is exploding with videos and peeks from the airport.

    In the pictures, Deepika looked stylish in a black turtleneck that she wore with a long, oversized black jacket. White sweatpants were the perfect complement. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of stylish black sunglasses and black combat boots. She wore her hair in a bun and went without makeup for the glam choices. The star's super-chic outfit demonstrated why she is the king of carefree airport dressing. The actress has now departed the city to work with Hrithik Roshan on Fighter, which is presently in production.

    Hrithik travelled to the shooting location for the filming of Fighter on November 15. The picture of Hrithik standing in front of an aircraft with director Siddharth Anand was released by Marflix Pictures, which is putting together the movie, with the comment "And, it starts." The Krrish star reposted the image to his Instagram account and wrote: "Right. Let's leave. #Fighter" and an aeroplane emoji. In the meantime, following the hugely successful films War and Bang Bang, Hrithik's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand is the film Fighter.

    About Fighter
    The movie Fighter is slated to premiere on theatre screens over the Republic Day weekend in 2024. Anil Kapoor will also play the lead in the movie. Pinkvilla previously claimed that the producers of Fighter had hired Double Negative (DNEG), a renowned outfit, to work on the movie's visual effects. DNEG also created the visual effects for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. 

    Speaking of Deepika's work, after Fighter, she will next appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. Project K and the Hindi version of The Intern are other projects she is working on.

