Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

Actor Oh Yeong Su who is popularly known as Player 001 in Squid Game, has been charged with sexual misconduct. He was later released without any detention. The 78-year-old is alleged to have inappropriately touched a woman in mid-2017.

O Yeong-su, an award-winning actor from the series "Squid Game," has been accused of sexual misconduct, according to South Korean legal officials. The 78-year-old is accused of groping a lady improperly in 2017. He was the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in Netflix's popular series.

In December 2021, the alleged victim complained about Yeong-su. However, the investigation was concluded in April 2022 without the actor being charged. According to the BBC, the police reopened the probe "upon the victim's request," though.

Yeong-su has now been charged without being imprisoned. When questioned by the prosecution, he refuted the charge.

In a statement, Yeong-su said, "I only held her hand to direct the route around the lake. I apologised since (the individual) claimed she wouldn't make a fuss about it, but it doesn't imply that I acknowledge the allegations." The actor said in an interview with Korean news outlet JTBC.

Everything reported by local media on O "is not factually incorrect," an official from the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office told AFP, without giving further details. Following the news, local reports said Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop airing a government commercial -- about its regulatory innovation -- featuring O.

Yeong-su has been acting for more than 50 years, but his performance in "Squid Game" brought him international recognition and accolades. He took on the role of the competition's oldest survivor. The thriller series tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge crash prize in a deadly series of children's games. Additionally, Yeong-su has been in the South Korean television series "Chocolate" and as King Lear in the play of the same name.