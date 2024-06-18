Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said

Kannada actor Rachita Ram expressed her opinions on Darshan's arrest in the murder case. She claimed that Darshan introduced her to the film industry. So far, Divya Spandana, Ram Gopal Varma, Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep have shared their thoughts on the murder case

Rachita Ram talks about the ongoing Darshan case. She posted on X, expressing her shock at her mentor's apparent role in Renukaswamy's death and stating that Darshan had introduced her to movies. So far, Divya Spandana, Ram Gopal Varma, Upendra, and Kichcha Sudeep have all expressed their opinions on the murder case, which has dominated the news for the past several days.

Rachita stated in a Kannada statement that she is writing as a regular person rather than an actor.

Her comment is largely translated as "I pray for the departed soul, Renukaswamy." I hope his family finds the strength to face this loss. I hope justice is served in this murder case.

Speaking about Darshan, she wrote, "I was introduced to the cinema industry by Darshan. He is like my mentor. I am unable to believe that the person who used to correct my mistakes and guide me is involved in the case. I believe that the police will bring out the truth. Hope the media will remain unbiased and transparent in their reports."

On June 11, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, known as Darshan, was detained in connection with the murder case. Pavithra Gowda, an actor, and several others were arrested for allegedly being involved in Renukaswamy's murder.

The guy reportedly sent disparaging comments to Pavithra Gowda, which resulted in his kidnapping. He was later discovered dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.

