Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said

    Kannada actor Rachita Ram expressed her opinions on Darshan's arrest in the murder case. She claimed that Darshan introduced her to the film industry. So far, Divya Spandana, Ram Gopal Varma, Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep have shared their thoughts on the murder case
     

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Rachita Ram talks about the ongoing Darshan case. She posted on X, expressing her shock at her mentor's apparent role in Renukaswamy's death and stating that Darshan had introduced her to movies. So far, Divya Spandana, Ram Gopal Varma, Upendra, and Kichcha Sudeep have all expressed their opinions on the murder case, which has dominated the news for the past several days.

    Rachita stated in a Kannada statement that she is writing as a regular person rather than an actor.

    Her comment is largely translated as "I pray for the departed soul, Renukaswamy." I hope his family finds the strength to face this loss. I hope justice is served in this murder case. 

    Speaking about Darshan, she wrote, "I was introduced to the cinema industry by Darshan. He is like my mentor. I am unable to believe that the person who used to correct my mistakes and guide me is involved in the case. I believe that the police will bring out the truth. Hope the media will remain unbiased and transparent in their reports."

    On June 11, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, known as Darshan, was detained in connection with the murder case. Pavithra Gowda, an actor, and several others were arrested for allegedly being involved in Renukaswamy's murder.

    The guy reportedly sent disparaging comments to Pavithra Gowda, which resulted in his kidnapping. He was later discovered dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru. 

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far RBA

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' RKK

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts osf

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts

    Darshan troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case AJR

    Darshan's troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case AJR

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case

    Recent Stories

    First in India! Air India to set up its own flying school in Maharashtra to train pilots gcw

    First in India! Air India to set up its own flying school in Maharashtra to train pilots

    Technology to Healthcare: 6 save stocks to invest in June RKK

    Technology to Healthcare: 6 save stocks to invest in June

    Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages; How to download? here is what Sundar Pichai said gcw

    Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages; How to download?

    USA to Russia: 7 countries with the highest number of rivers ATG

    USA to Russia: 7 countries with the highest number of rivers

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far RBA

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon