Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2024

This September, grab amazing deals on smartphones under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. Explore top contenders like the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Poco F6, Google Pixel 8, and Samsung Galaxy S23, each offering exceptional features and value.

With the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale approaching, September is one of the finest months to buy a new smartphone. If you want to buy a new phone for under Rs 40,000, here are some of the greatest discounts to watch out for.

1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, released a few months ago, is a mid-range phone that provides IP68 protection in a thin design. The phone features a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 engine, which can easily handle whatever you throw at it. It boasts a dual camera arrangement with a 50MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultrawide lens.



Running on Android 14 out of the box, Motorola has three years of Android upgrades, but the company's previous update track record may be a turnoff for anyone hoping to purchase a phone that will be upgraded in the future years.

2. Poco F6 The Poco F6, aimed at people looking for the best value for money, is one of the best mid-range phones released this year. The Poco F6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which is somewhat slower than Qualcomm's previous year flagship 8 Gen 2. It boasts a sturdy plastic body. Running on HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box, the phone sports a brilliant AMOLED screen and a dual camera configuration that shoots good photographs both during the day and at night. The Poco F6 is a clear choice if you're on a limited budget and want to get a nice phone around Rs 25,000 that can run the newest games, has clean software, and is lightweight. With bank incentives, it would be available for as little as Rs 21,999.

3. Google Pixel 8 Flipkart just announced that the Google Pixel 8, the company's 2023 small flagship phone, will be priced at a maximum of Rs 39,999. The Pixel 8 uses the Tensor G3 processor and has a 6.2-inch OLED screen, making it one of the finest phones for people searching for a compact phone. The IP-68 certified phone may not be the quickest in terms of technology, but it compensates with an outstanding 50MP main sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor arrangement.



The flagship-level photography experience, along with Google's promise of 7 years of Android upgrades, makes it one of the finest phones for people searching for a long-lasting phone with exceptional cameras packed into a small form factor.

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 The Galaxy S23, Samsung's flagship from 2023, will be available in the coming days for around Rs 40,000. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and boasts a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. On the rear, you'll find a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens that captures stunning images in any lighting.



The Galaxy S23 weighs just 168 grammes, has a 3,900mAh battery, and runs Android 13 out of the box. While this offer appears too good to be true, the lesser battery may be a deal breaker for heavy users.

