Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2024

    This September, grab amazing deals on smartphones under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. Explore top contenders like the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Poco F6, Google Pixel 8, and Samsung Galaxy S23, each offering exceptional features and value.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    With the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale approaching, September is one of the finest months to buy a new smartphone. If you want to buy a new phone for under Rs 40,000, here are some of the greatest discounts to watch out for.

    article_image2

    1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

    The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, released a few months ago, is a mid-range phone that provides IP68 protection in a thin design. The phone features a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 engine, which can easily handle whatever you throw at it. It boasts a dual camera arrangement with a 50MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

    Running on Android 14 out of the box, Motorola has three years of Android upgrades, but the company's previous update track record may be a turnoff for anyone hoping to purchase a phone that will be upgraded in the future years.

    article_image3

    2. Poco F6

    The Poco F6, aimed at people looking for the best value for money, is one of the best mid-range phones released this year. The Poco F6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which is somewhat slower than Qualcomm's previous year flagship 8 Gen 2. It boasts a sturdy plastic body.

    Running on HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box, the phone sports a brilliant AMOLED screen and a dual camera configuration that shoots good photographs both during the day and at night.

    The Poco F6 is a clear choice if you're on a limited budget and want to get a nice phone around Rs 25,000 that can run the newest games, has clean software, and is lightweight. With bank incentives, it would be available for as little as Rs 21,999.

    article_image4

    3. Google Pixel 8

    Flipkart just announced that the Google Pixel 8, the company's 2023 small flagship phone, will be priced at a maximum of Rs 39,999. The Pixel 8 uses the Tensor G3 processor and has a 6.2-inch OLED screen, making it one of the finest phones for people searching for a compact phone.

    The IP-68 certified phone may not be the quickest in terms of technology, but it compensates with an outstanding 50MP main sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor arrangement.

    The flagship-level photography experience, along with Google's promise of 7 years of Android upgrades, makes it one of the finest phones for people searching for a long-lasting phone with exceptional cameras packed into a small form factor.

    article_image5

    4. Samsung Galaxy S23

    The Galaxy S23, Samsung's flagship from 2023, will be available in the coming days for around Rs 40,000. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and boasts a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. On the rear, you'll find a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens that captures stunning images in any lighting.

    The Galaxy S23 weighs just 168 grammes, has a 3,900mAh battery, and runs Android 13 out of the box. While this offer appears too good to be true, the lesser battery may be a deal breaker for heavy users.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Blinkit Zepto and BigBasket to deliver iPhone 16 series to your doorstep within minutes gcw

    Blinkit, Zepto and BigBasket to deliver iPhone 16 series to your doorstep within minutes

    iPhone 16 series sale in India: Check price, best deals, offers and more gcw

    iPhone 16 series sale in India: Check price, best deals, offers and more

    iPhone 16 affordability index: Here's number of days you need to work to afford it gcw

    iPhone 16 affordability index: Here's number of days you need to work to afford it

    iPhone 16 sale from today: Fans line-up outside Delhi and Mumbai Apple stores (WATCH) gcw

    iPhone 16 sale from today: Fans line-up outside Delhi and Mumbai Apple stores (WATCH)

    Apple iPhone 15 available for free in this amazon great indian festival sale 2024 check deal details gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 available for ‘FREE' in THIS Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024; Check deal details

    Recent Stories

    Avoid combing hair at THESE times to prevent hair fall and baldness RTM

    Avoid combing hair at THESE times to prevent hair fall and baldness

    Kerala: Kollam hit-and-run accused Ajmal and Sreekutty's hotel stay reveals drug use dmn

    Kerala: Kollam hit-and-run accused Ajmal and Sreekutty's hotel stay reveals drug use

    Rose to Lavender: THESE flowers are nature's nutrient-rich blossoms; Know benefits of edible flowers anr

    Rose to Lavender: THESE flowers are nature's nutrient-rich blossoms; Know benefits

    Tomato for glowing skin: Check out 3 face packs to get spotless look gcw

    Tomato for glowing skin: Check out 3 face packs to get spotless look

    Explained: What exactly is 'beef tallow' & 'lard', the animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos that stirred controversy shk

    Explained: What exactly is ‘beef tallow’ & ‘lard’, the animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos that stirred controversy

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon