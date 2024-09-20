Rose to Lavender: THESE flowers are nature's nutrient-rich blossoms; Know benefits

Edible Flowers : From salads to desserts, flowers add color, flavor, and creativity to various dishes. In this collection, let's explore edible flowers.

Edible Flowers

For centuries, flowers have been used in various cultures. These flowers offer a unique blend, making even simple dishes special. From garnishing desserts to adding subtle notes to savory dishes, edible flowers like lavender, nasturtium, and violet are used.

Lavender

The sweetness of lavender, its aroma makes it a popular choice for bakery items, tea and salads. Its light, herbal flavor complements desserts, cookies and ice creams. Lavender pairs well with savory dishes, it is used to soften meats and roasted vegetables.

Nasturtium

The nasturtium flower, known for its vibrant colors, has a spicy, mustard-like flavor. The entire plant, from the leaves to the flowers of this plant, is edible, and it also acts as a garnish for salads, sandwiches and soups. Its bright, spicy flavor adds flavor to any dish, and it pairs well with cheeses, meats, and vinaigrettes.

Rose

Roses are not only beautiful but also very versatile in cooking. The petals have a sweet, slightly tart flavor and are used in syrups, jams and desserts. Rose water, made by steeping the petals, is popular in Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines, especially in sweets.

Chamomile

Chamomile, best known for its calming properties, is often consumed as a tea to aid sleep and relaxation. Its mild, apple-like flavor aids in bakery items. Chamomile can be used in syrups, desserts and salads. It releases essential oils that benefit digestion and soothe the nerves.

Borage

Borage flowers, with their blue hue, have a mild cucumber-like flavor. They are often used to garnish salads, soups or beverages, especially cool drinks like lemonade. The flowers are also used in herbal teas. Borage is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in essential fatty acids.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus flowers are popular for their deep crimson color, have a tart, cranberry-like flavor. They are often used in teas, jams and sauces, hibiscus tea is rich in antioxidants and is known to help lower blood pressure. The petals can be candied or added to desserts.

Violets

Violets are small, fragrant flowers that offer a sweet, delicate flavor. They are often used to decorate desserts such as cakes, cookies and ice creams. The petals can be candied or used fresh in salads. Violets are rich in vitamins A and C, making them not only visually appealing but also nutritious.

