Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rose to Lavender: THESE flowers are nature's nutrient-rich blossoms; Know benefits

    Edible Flowers : From salads to desserts, flowers add color, flavor, and creativity to various dishes. In this collection, let's explore edible flowers.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Edible Flowers

    For centuries, flowers have been used in various cultures. These flowers offer a unique blend, making even simple dishes special. From garnishing desserts to adding subtle notes to savory dishes, edible flowers like lavender, nasturtium, and violet are used.

    article_image2

    Lavender

    The sweetness of lavender, its aroma makes it a popular choice for bakery items, tea and salads. Its light, herbal flavor complements desserts, cookies and ice creams. Lavender pairs well with savory dishes, it is used to soften meats and roasted vegetables.

    article_image3

    Nasturtium

    The nasturtium flower, known for its vibrant colors, has a spicy, mustard-like flavor. The entire plant, from the leaves to the flowers of this plant, is edible, and it also acts as a garnish for salads, sandwiches and soups. Its bright, spicy flavor adds flavor to any dish, and it pairs well with cheeses, meats, and vinaigrettes.

    article_image4

    Rose

    Roses are not only beautiful but also very versatile in cooking. The petals have a sweet, slightly tart flavor and are used in syrups, jams and desserts. Rose water, made by steeping the petals, is popular in Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines, especially in sweets.

    article_image5

    Chamomile

    Chamomile, best known for its calming properties, is often consumed as a tea to aid sleep and relaxation. Its mild, apple-like flavor aids in bakery items. Chamomile can be used in syrups, desserts and salads. It releases essential oils that benefit digestion and soothe the nerves.

    article_image6

    Borage

    Borage flowers, with their blue hue, have a mild cucumber-like flavor. They are often used to garnish salads, soups or beverages, especially cool drinks like lemonade. The flowers are also used in herbal teas. Borage is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in essential fatty acids.

    article_image7

    Hibiscus

    Hibiscus flowers are popular for their deep crimson color, have a tart, cranberry-like flavor. They are often used in teas, jams and sauces, hibiscus tea is rich in antioxidants and is known to help lower blood pressure. The petals can be candied or added to desserts.

    article_image8

    Violets

    Violets are small, fragrant flowers that offer a sweet, delicate flavor. They are often used to decorate desserts such as cakes, cookies and ice creams. The petals can be candied or used fresh in salads. Violets are rich in vitamins A and C, making them not only visually appealing but also nutritious.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boost Hibiscus blooms with kitchen ingredients ATG

    Boost Hibiscus blooms with kitchen ingredients

    Ultimate night care routine for men: Simple tips for healthy skin NTI

    Ultimate night care routine for men: Simple tips for healthy skin

    Unlock personal and professional success with daily meditation benefits NTI

    Unlock personal and professional success with daily meditation benefits

    Tirupati: Why one must visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at least once in their life? KNOW here anr

    Tirupati: Why one must visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at least once in their life? KNOW here

    Leftover Makeovers: Creative ways to repurpose leftovers into exciting Indian meals NTI

    Leftover Makeovers: Creative ways to repurpose leftovers into exciting Indian meals

    Recent Stories

    Tomato for glowing skin: Check out 3 face packs to get spotless look gcw

    Tomato for glowing skin: Check out 3 face packs to get spotless look

    Explained: What exactly is 'beef tallow' & 'lard', the animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos that stirred controversy shk

    Explained: What exactly is ‘beef tallow’ & ‘lard’, the animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos that stirred controversy

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completes 400 international wickets, 6th India pacer to achieve the feat scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completes 400 international wickets

    Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals if she actually follows her skincare tips RTM

    Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals if she actually follows her skincare tips

    Black to red: A look at Mouni Roy's Milan Fashion Week 2024 outfits RKK

    Black to red: A look at Mouni Roy's Milan Fashion Week 2024 outfits

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon