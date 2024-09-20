Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avoid combing hair at THESE times to prevent hair fall and baldness

    Combing your hair at the wrong time can be detrimental, leading to hair fall and even baldness. Learn about the crucial times to avoid combing your hair to maintain healthy hair and scalp.

    article_image1
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Combing hair improves blood circulation in the scalp, which can reduce hair fall. However, combing at the wrong time can be harmful and lead to hair loss or baldness.

    article_image2

    Regular combing not only benefits hair health but also promotes brain health. It also stimulates the scalp and boost hair growth. 

    article_image3

    Using a wooden comb is highly beneficial for maintaining healthy hair and minimizing hair fall, giving you luscious and fuller hair. 

    article_image4

    There are certain rules and restrictions to follow when combing hair. Let's explore the specific times when you should avoid combing your hair.

    article_image5

    Avoid combing wet hair as it can lead to hair breakage, hair fall, and even baldness. It can damage the hair follicles and cause prolonged hair damage. 

    article_image6

    Never use a dirty comb as it can severely damage hair and lead to various scalp infections. If you have a dirty comb or brush, make sure you clean it thoroughly first before using it. 

    article_image7

    Avoid using someone else's comb as it can transfer fungal infections or other scalp conditions. Always carry your own comb while traveling to avoid catching an infection. 

