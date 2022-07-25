Dan Bilzerian is now married? His latest post leaves internet baffled

Dan Bilzerian has posted a picture of him walking down the aisle. His post has left the internet confused about whether he has gotten married or not.

Dan Bilzerian’s latest post on Instagram has left his fans in a frenzy. The Armenian-American poker player, who is famous for his flashy and wild lifestyle, was away from social media for a while. He made a comeback on Instagram on Monday, and his latest post seems to have baffled the internet.

Dan Bilzerian was away from social media for a few weeks; his previous post was at least four weeks old. However, he did make up for his absence on Monday when he shared a picture, leaving his fans speculating if he recently got married.

Teasing his fans on Instagram, Dan Bilzerian shared a picture that may suggest he has gotten married. The 41-year-old poker player's picture shows him smartly dressed in a suit, walking arm-in-arm with a woman who is holding a bouquet of flowers. The picture, where the two can be seen walking the aisle, was caption as: "I finally did it." The woman was also pictured with a big ring on the engagement finger, wearing not the traditional white but rather a green gown.

While Dan Bilzerian wrote “I finally did it” in the caption, he pretty much did not disclose any other information. It is not yet clear if the photograph is from his wedding or of someone else’s, or if it is from a photoshoot. However, the picture has certainly got all his fans talking about it, making guesses whether or not he is now married.

Taking to Twitter, one of the users wrote: “Wait, Dan Bilzerian got married?!? I don’t know how to take it.” Another one too had similar disbelief and tweeted saying, “Dan Bilzerian got married? The world is definitely ending.”

Dan Bilzerian is known to have a raunchy lifestyle. He often shares pictures with women where he is seen getting up close and personal with them. Going by his social media, the users are finding it rather difficult to believe that the 41-year-old may have decided to commit to one woman for the rest of his life. Check out some of the Twitter reactions here: