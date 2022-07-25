Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dan Bilzerian is now married? His latest post leaves internet baffled

    Dan Bilzerian has posted a picture of him walking down the aisle. His post has left the internet confused about whether he has gotten married or not.

    Dan Bilzerian is now married His latest post leaves internet baffled drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Dan Bilzerian’s latest post on Instagram has left his fans in a frenzy. The Armenian-American poker player, who is famous for his flashy and wild lifestyle, was away from social media for a while. He made a comeback on Instagram on Monday, and his latest post seems to have baffled the internet.

    Dan Bilzerian was away from social media for a few weeks; his previous post was at least four weeks old. However, he did make up for his absence on Monday when he shared a picture, leaving his fans speculating if he recently got married.

    ALSO READ: Darlings trailer launch: Alia Bhatt dazzles in yellow; shines bright with the pregnancy glow

    Teasing his fans on Instagram, Dan Bilzerian shared a picture that may suggest he has gotten married. The 41-year-old poker player's picture shows him smartly dressed in a suit, walking arm-in-arm with a woman who is holding a bouquet of flowers. The picture, where the two can be seen walking the aisle, was caption as: "I finally did it." The woman was also pictured with a big ring on the engagement finger, wearing not the traditional white but rather a green gown.

    While Dan Bilzerian wrote “I finally did it” in the caption, he pretty much did not disclose any other information. It is not yet clear if the photograph is from his wedding or of someone else’s, or if it is from a photoshoot. However, the picture has certainly got all his fans talking about it, making guesses whether or not he is now married.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats; Mumbai Police begin probe

    Taking to Twitter, one of the users wrote: “Wait, Dan Bilzerian got married?!? I don’t know how to take it.” Another one too had similar disbelief and tweeted saying, “Dan Bilzerian got married? The world is definitely ending.”

    Dan Bilzerian is known to have a raunchy lifestyle. He often shares pictures with women where he is seen getting up close and personal with them. Going by his social media, the users are finding it rather difficult to believe that the 41-year-old may have decided to commit to one woman for the rest of his life. Check out some of the Twitter reactions here:

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal receive threats FIR filed drb

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats; Mumbai Police begin probe

    Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more RBA

    Pathaan: Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more

    Meme Boys Exclusive In Tamil films I am quite the meme material Badava Gopi drb

    'Meme Boys' cast Exclusive: 'Memes have become a powerful medium today'

    Smriti Irani faces flak on social media over new Zoish Irani video RBA

    Smriti Irani faces flak on social media over new Zoish Irani video

    Superstar Rajinikanth becomes highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu; Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth accepts award RBA

    Superstar Rajinikanth becomes highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu; Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth accepts award

    Recent Stories

    Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next - gps

    Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next

    Mamata Banerjee ignored 3 calls made by Partha Chatterjee after his arrest report gcw

    Mamata Banerjee ignored 3 calls made by Partha Chatterjee after his arrest?

    Darlings trailer launch Alia Bhatt dazzles in yellow shines bright with the pregnancy glow drb

    Darlings trailer launch: Alia Bhatt dazzles in yellow; shines bright with the pregnancy glow

    Heres step-by-step guide to downloading your e-PAN - adt

    Here's step-by-step guide to downloading your e-PAN

    Suspected terrorist arrested in Bengaluru in late-night operation

    Suspected terrorist arrested in Bengaluru in late-night operation

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon