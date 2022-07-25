Darlings trailer launch: Alia Bhatt dazzles in yellow; shines bright with the pregnancy glow

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma-starrer ‘Darlings’ was released in Mumbai on Monday. The film also marks Alia’s debut as a producer.

    Since the time Alia Bhatt returned from the shoot of ‘Heart of Stone’, she has been busy gearing up for the release of the Netflix film ‘Darlings’ which is all set to hit the mobile screens on August 5. Ahead of the film’s release, the trailer of ‘Darlings’, which stars Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, was released at an event in Mumbai on Monday. The trailer launch was attended by the lead actors as well as the film’s director Jasmeet K Reen.

    Alia Bhatt attended the trailer launch wearing a yellow one-piece that added to the bubbliness of the actor. More than her outfit or the subtle make-up that she wore for the Darlings’ trailer launch, Alia was basking in her pregnancy glow.

    To add a pop of colour to her dress, Alia Bhatt paired her bright yellow dress with a pair of hot pink wedges. She neatly tied up her hair in a pony, looking mesmerising as ever.

    The trailer launch of Darlings was also attended by the film’s cast – Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, along with the director, Jasmeet K Reen. Also present during the event was actor Neha Dhupia, who was last seen in ‘A Thursday’, co-starring Yami Gautam and Ajay Kulkarni.

    Meanwhile, Darlings holds a special place in Alia Bhatt’s life. The film does not only show her in the lead role but also marks her debut as a producer since it has been backed by her production house ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’. Darlings will be streamed on Netflix from August 5 onwards. It is the third release of Alia Bhatt this year, after SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

    Apart from this, Alia is also busy with the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she has been cast opposite her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

