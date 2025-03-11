PC George claims 400 girls lost to love jihad in Kerala's Kottayam; Cops likely to file case after complaints

Read Full Article

Kottayam: Former Poonjar MLA PC George has stirred controversy once again by urging Christian families to marry off their daughters before they reach the age of 24. He claimed this would help prevent them from falling victim to what he described as the growing threat of 'love jihad'. Speaking at an event organised by the KCBC Temperance Commission in Pala on Sunday, the BJP leader alleged that nearly 400 girls from Meenachil taluk had already been affected by such cases.

PC George said, "In Meenachil taluk of Kottayam alone, 400 girls were victims of inter-religious marriages. And out of which only 41 could be brought back."

PC George also commented on the marriage age for girls, particularly in Christian families, and suggested that girls should be married off by the time they are 22. He said parents should be aware of the reality and make sure their daughters are married earlier.

He further added, "And cannot help but tell this about Christians. They wait for the girls to turn 25 and 30 to marry them off. Even yesterday, a girl in Bharananganam went missing. She is 25. They are still searching for her. Shouldn't we slap her father who didn't marry her off early. Shouldn't the parents show the decency to get the girls married off when they turn 18 and should keep them only till they are 22 at maximum."

Meanwhile, a case is likely to be registered today against George over his recent remarks on 'love jihad'. The police are awaiting instructions from senior officials before proceeding. So far, three complaints have been filed against P.C. George, including ones received by the DGP from Thodupuzha and Pala.

The Muslim Youth League lodged a formal complaint in Pala against George. Previously, the same organization had filed a complaint regarding his alleged hate speech during a TV debate, which had led to his remand. The Youth League has also accused him of violating the bail conditions set in that earlier case.

Additionally, Bilal Samad, the president of the Youth Congress in the Thodupuzha constituency, has filed a separate complaint with the Thodupuzha police against George.

(With inputs from ANI)

Kerala: PC George surrenders at Erattupetta court in hate speech case, remanded to police custody till 6 PM

Latest Videos