What is DDoS, the cyberattack that hit Elon Musk's X? How does it work and other details

Following many worldwide disruptions over the day, Elon Musk acknowledged on Monday that X is being targeted by a significant cyberattack. "A significant cyberattack against 𝕏 occurred and continues to do so. This took a lot of resources, yet we are assaulted every day. Either a nation or a sizable, well-coordinated organization is engaged. Tracing," he wrote.

A hacker collective called "Dark Storm Team" took credit for the DDoS hit on the site in a post on Telegram shortly after Musk's confirmation, according to Newsweek. The Dark Storm Team took credit for "taking Twitter offline" in a Telegram statement. A snapshot of a real-time connectivity status page showing unsuccessful connection attempts from different global locations was published by the organization.

Who is Dark Storm Team?

The outfit, which was founded in 2023, is renowned for its successful intrusions of high-security systems and sophisticated cyberwarfare tactics. The hacker group Dark Storm Team is well-known for its sophisticated cyberwarfare strategies and successful intrusions into extremely protected networks. According to Orange Cyberdefense, the group was founded in 2023 and has a pro-Palestinian goal. In a statement released last month, the Dark Storm Team pledged to conduct a series of assaults against the official websites of Israel, NATO member states, and countries that back Israel.

The group posted to their Telegram channel that they were conducting DDoS attacks against Twitter, sharing screenshots and links to the check-host.net site as proof of the attack.

What is DDoS attack?

According to Cloudflare, which makes websites and services operate more quickly and securely, distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, is a malevolent attempt to stop the regular flow of traffic in a targeted server, service, or network. In order to make the target or the infrastructure around it unavailable to authorized users, DDoS assaults include flooding it with internet traffic. DDoS assaults are essentially analogous to freeway traffic jams. A website that becomes abruptly sluggish or difficult to access, finally making it impossible to see, is a clear indication that a DDoS assault is underway.

About X outage

Around 5:40 a.m. ET on Monday, X encountered significant problems, with many users seeing error messages such as "Something went wrong," according to Downdetector.com. When attempting to open posts, try "reloading." Later that morning, service was restored, but at about 10 a.m. ET, there were more interruptions.



