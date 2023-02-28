Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Courteney Cox receives Star on Walk of Fame; watch emotional speech by BFFs Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

    Courteney Cox received the Star on the Walk of Fame. Her longtime pals and best friends Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow gave her an emotional speech on this milestone.

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Like the theme song mentioned, your friends will be there for you. The iconic Hollywood star Courteney Cox had her closest gal pals from "Friends" by her side while getting honored in Hollywood.

    Courteney was gifted her star, on the Walk of Fame on Monday. Her longtime co-stars and best friends, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were in attendance for the big day, gracing her and the audience with a remarkable joint speech about Courteney. Jennifer Aniston started off the joint speech and said, "We are so proud of you. We love you. Your sister from another mister. We love you. For 30 years."

    Jennifer Aniston, applauding and giving an emotional speech for her former co-star and best friend Courteney Cox, adds, "We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, friends, family, your sisters. Um, Yeah. That has happened since we have known you for a long time."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by E! News (@enews)

    The iconic trio then also compared their decades-long friendship to sisters, with Jennifer joking that 30 years since they first met must be a typo -- and no, it isn't. Elucidating more on the cute and funny back story, the Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow adds, "No, it has been that way since we met, almost 30 years ago." Jennifer Aniston adds, "No, not thirty years. That is a typo. Are you sure?".

    In an interview with a leading global entertainment portal, Courteney Cox said that hearing her 'longtime pals' speech during the ceremony felt amazing and great. She also added, "They're such wonderful friends of mine. They're family to me, so it felt really comfortable as they are my sisters."

    Jennifer Aniston giving an insight into their love for Courteney, also revealed, "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, and interested in everything about you." Jennifer added, "We do have to take care. And, she instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another."

