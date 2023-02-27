Koena Mitra to Kim Sharma: 5 Bollywood actresses who vanished from the industry

From Koena Mitra to Kim Sharma and more, here is a list of Bollywood actresses who did not have successful career innings in Bollywood.

Several Bollywood hotties who made rocking debuts in the industry and grabbed attention with their promising performances in their respective films could not make successful careers. From Koena Mitra to Kim Sharma, here is a list of Bollywood actresses who could not make a career in Bollywood.

Koena Mitra: Best known for her dance number O Saki Saki from Musafir and later won hearts in Apna Sapna Money Money, this actress shifted from Bollywood to television and participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 13. She was also seen in Fear Factor India, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3.

Kim Sharma: Kim Sharma worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Mohabbatein. Despite the film becoming a blockbuster, audiences did not see Kim in big movies. More than her career, Kim's personal life gained immense popularity.

Tanishaa Mukerji: Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji made a big Bollywood debut with Sssshhh...in 2003. She even participated in Bigg Boss. But, even then, Tanishaa did not get any outstanding projects.

Uditaa Goswami: Actress Uditaa Goswami left everyone in awe with her exceptional performances in super hit films like Zeher, Paap, and Aksar. She got hitched to noted filmmaker Mohit Suri and decided to spend time with her family. The actress, a mother to a daughter, composes music and is a disc jockey.

