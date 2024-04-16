Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Geetha Shivarajkumar files nomination, declares assets worth 89 crores

Geetha Shiva Rajkumar, wife of actor Shiva Rajkumar and daughter of former Chief Minister late S. Bangarappa filed nomination papers revealing assets worth 89.04 crores. Geetha declared cash, gold, silver, and a car totalling 4.43 crores, while Shiva Rajkumar's assets include vehicles and property worth 87.7 lakhs. Their combined loans amount to 24.15 crores.

Geetha Shiva Rajkumar, the wife of renowned actor Shiva Rajkumar and daughter of former Chief Minister late. S. Bangarappa filed her nomination papers on Monday, revealing a substantial sum of assets. The couple collectively declared assets amounting to a whopping 89.04 crores in their affidavit.

According to the affidavit submitted by Geetha Shiva Rajkumar, the couple's assets include cash holdings and property in their names. Geetha herself possesses cash totalling 3 lakhs, while her husband Shiva Rajkumar has 22 lakhs and 58 thousand rupees in cash. Additionally, Geetha disclosed a loan of 7 crores and 14 lakhs in her name, while Shiva Rajkumar declared a loan of 17 crores and 1 lakh.



In terms of valuables, Geetha owns 11,542 grams of gold jewellery worth 3 crores and 50 lakhs, along with 30 kilograms of silver valued at 3 lakhs and 40 thousand rupees. She also possesses a Toyota hybrid car valued at 1 crore and 7 lakhs. Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar's assets include multiple vehicles such as a Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Ertiga, and a Volvo car, with a collective worth of 87 lakhs and 70 thousand rupees.



The couple's real estate holdings are equally impressive, with Geetha owning 5 acres and 5 hundred of agricultural land near Kanakapura, while Shiva Rajkumar possesses 3 acres and 26 hundred of land near Koramangala, Bangalore. Additionally, Shiva Rajkumar has a residential house in Bangalore registered in his name.

The disclosure also shed light on the couple's liabilities, with Geetha's loans amounting to 7 crores and 14 lakhs, and Shiva Rajkumar's loans totalling 17 crores and 1 lakh.