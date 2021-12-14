  • Facebook
    Chris Pratt said THIS to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday; read

    The actor, Chris Pratt wrote a message on social media for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on her birthday. Continue reading to know what he wrote in his post.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 9:28 AM IST
    Chris Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is celebrating her 32nd birthday. And to mark the big day of his ladylove, Chris Pratt wrote a heartfelt letter for his ‘wonderful wife’. In the letter penned by the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor, he did not just call Katherina Schwarzenegger Pratt a ‘wonderful wife’ but also an amazing mother, a stepmom and a life partner.

    Chris Pratt wrote that he would be lost with her, and cannot imagine a life without her presence, sharing a series of pictures that feature Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt enjoying a sunny boat outing on his Instagram handle.

    Thanking his ‘beautiful’ wife in the heart-warming note, Chris Pratt further wrote about how she has proved to be reasonable, tough and eternally driven. Calling her a “complete boss”, Chris pratt said that she communicates like no other.

    Have a look at Chris Pratt’s post here:

    ALSO READ: Chris Pratt’s mushy post on wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is being slammed by netizens, here is why

    The couple, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt got married in June, in the year 2019. They also have a daughter, named Lyla Maria, who was born last year in the month of August. Chris Pratt has another child with his ex-wife Anna Faris. Their son is named ‘Jack’ and is 9 years old.

    ALSO READ: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt talks about his role in 'The Tomorrow War'

    Chris Pratt was soon joined in wishing Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday, by his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 74-year-old Terminator actor dropped a post on his Instagram handle saying “I love you” to his daughter, the birthday girl. The senior actor posted some throwback pictures of the father-daughter duo, writing another heartfelt tribute for Katherine on her birthday. The Schwarzenegger senior poured his feelings on the social media post saying how the birth of Katherine changed his world ever since she came into his life, adding that playing the role of the father and now a grandfather is the “best role in the world”.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 9:30 AM IST
