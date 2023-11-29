BTS Monument trailer out: Suga recalls early days, says "I was going to run away"

The trailer for docuseries on K-pop sensation group BTS has been unveiled. The septet provides exclusive insights into their remarkable journey of success.

BTS, the sensational septet comprising Jungkook, Suga, V, J-hope, RM, Jin, and Jimin, continues to captivate their dedicated fanbase with the announcement of an exclusive eight-part docuseries titled "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star." This upcoming series is set to offer an unfiltered and intimate glimpse into both the personal and professional lives of the band members, who will openly discuss the highs and lows they've experienced throughout their journey.

Recently unveiled by BigHit Music, the highly anticipated official trailer provides a sneak peek into the forthcoming docuseries. The trailer commences with footage of BTS members immersed in rigorous rehearsals during their formative years. As the preview unfolds, Suga humorously reveals contemplating an escape from the challenges of their early days, emphasizing the demanding nature of their training sessions. "We worked our tails off; life was difficult," reflects RM in the trailer, while Suga adds a candid admission, "I was going to run away, for real." The trailer then navigates through pivotal moments, tracing the group's evolution from humble beginnings to their monumental achievements.

In subsequent segments, Suga expresses enthusiasm about the group's progress, reveling in the excitement of performing in colossal stadiums and achieving accolades despite the initial struggles. J-Hope shares his perspective, stating, "It felt like we were reaching a higher level," with Suga adding, "If you've accomplished that, you've truly achieved everything."

However, even amidst their triumphs, the members of BTS appear visibly disheartened upon discovering the cancellation of their concerts due to the global pandemic. The on-screen text emphasizes the unprecedented nature of this situation: "For the first time, time stood still, and we felt lost as the days went by." All seven members—Jungkook, Suga, V, J-hope, RM, Jin, and Jimin—express feelings of confusion and sadness. J-hope shares, "Everything was delayed. I just spent my time like this and didn't meet anyone," while V adds, "I waited, hoping that there would be some kind of change in my life."

This new trailer release comes in the wake of the confirmation from BTS's label regarding the official military enlistment process for Jimin, Jungkook, V, and RM. These four members, who were previously focused on individual solo projects, are set to begin this new chapter. Concurrently, fans eagerly anticipate the weekly release of episodes from the much-anticipated docuseries, "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," exclusively on Disney Plus every Wednesday.

During the group's hiatus, Jimin unveiled his solo Production Diary documentary in October, offering insights into the creation of his mini-album "Face." Similarly, Jungkook released "Golden" earlier this month, while V treated fans to "Layover" in September. Additionally, RM released "Indigo" in December 2022.

