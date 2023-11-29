'The Crown' season 6 faces backlash over it's controversial portrayal of Princess Diana; Read more

The latest installment of Netflix's hit series, The Crown, has sparked controversy with its portrayal of Princess Diana and other aspects of the storyline, leading to its lowest critic score in the series' history. While the audience response remains strong, critics have expressed discontent with the final season, citing various reasons for their criticism.

Generous Portrayal of the Monarchy: Critics argue that The Crown tends to portray the Royal Family in a way that fosters empathy for the challenges and loneliness inherent in their roles. The series explores the complexities of the royal family, depicting them as figures who can be divisive while highlighting their charitable and progressive aspects. This approach has drawn criticism for presenting a generally supportive view of the monarchy, avoiding more critical portrayals of its subjects. Princess Diana's Disturbing Depiction: The depiction of Princess Diana's death in The Crown has stirred significant controversy. The graphic portrayal of the tragic event, including scenes in a blood-soaked operating room and Elizabeth Debicki lying in a coffin, has been criticized as distressing and vivid. Diana's friend Simone Simmonds condemned these scenes as "sick" and "ghoulish," expressing disappointment in Netflix's decision to include such explicit moments in the series. Predictable Storytelling in Season 6: The Crown has typically followed a formula, dedicating episodes to spotlight each protagonist. However, Season 6 feels tethered to the impending death of Princess Diana, with constant foreshadowing that weakens the series' usual authenticity. Redundant lines and the dominance of Diana's story have been noted as drawbacks, with hopes that Season 6, part 2, will shift the focus back to Buckingham Palace and the storytelling that defines The Crown. Elizabeth's Diminished Presence in Season 6: Despite being fundamentally Queen Elizabeth II's narrative, her prominence has taken a backseat in seasons 5 and 6. The focus has shifted notably to Charles and Diana, sidelining other key characters like Philip and Margaret. Addressing this imbalance in Season 6, part 2 is seen as crucial to maintaining the show's initial success. Dull Interpersonal Dynamics in Season 6: The Crown has been lauded for its deliberate dramatic pacing and the chemistry of its cast. However, Season 6, part 1, has been criticized for lackluster interpersonal dynamics, particularly between Diana and Dodi, who occupy a significant amount of screen time. The perceived absence of chemistry has been noted as a potential factor contributing to the season's less captivating feel.

While The Crown Season 6 has faced criticism for its controversial portrayal of Princess Diana and other storytelling choices, the audience response remains strong, and viewers anticipate the resolution of these concerns in Season 6, part 2.

