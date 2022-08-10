Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack at 57, while he was on a treadmill

Comedian Raju Srivastava had a heart attack and was taken to AIIMS in New Delhi. Raju was working out at the gym when his health deteriorated after feeling severe chest pain and then collapsed. According to his brother and publicist, the actor had a heart attack. Raju was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is getting treatment. According to reports, Raju was brought to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.

Raju Srivastav’s PR Ajit Saxena told the media in a statement that the comedian was in Delhi to meet a few political leaders. He suffered a mild heart attack while he was in the gym. Saxena also said that Raju’s pulse rate is back, and he is in the ICU. He further added and said that a health update would be issued soon.

Sunil Pal, a stand-up comedian, provided an update on Raju Srivastava's health and reported that the stand-up comedian is doing well. While his condition worsened yesterday night, he quickly recuperated and will be home shortly.



58-year-old Raju Srivastava has appeared in various television series, including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Bigg Boss Season 3, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and films such as Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

This is a developing story.