Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack at 57, while he was on a treadmill

    Bollywood actor and comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi. Raju fell unconscious while running on the treadmill at a gym in South Delhi.

    Breaking Raju Srivastava suffers a heart attack at 57; read reports RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    Comedian Raju Srivastava had a heart attack and was taken to AIIMS in New Delhi. Raju was working out at the gym when his health deteriorated after feeling severe chest pain and then collapsed. According to his brother and publicist, the actor had a heart attack. Raju was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is getting treatment. According to reports, Raju was brought to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.

    Raju Srivastav’s PR Ajit Saxena told the media in a statement that the comedian was in Delhi to meet a few political leaders. He suffered a mild heart attack while he was in the gym. Saxena also said that Raju’s pulse rate is back, and he is in the ICU. He further added and said that a health update would be issued soon. 

    Also Read: If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it: Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

    Sunil Pal, a stand-up comedian, provided an update on Raju Srivastava's health and reported that the stand-up comedian is doing well. While his condition worsened yesterday night, he quickly recuperated and will be home shortly.

    58-year-old Raju Srivastava has appeared in various television series, including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Bigg Boss Season 3, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and films such as Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

    This is a developing story.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha drb

    If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it: Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

    Sushmita Sen partying with ex-BF Rohman Shawl RBA

    Sushmita Sen partying with ex-BF Rohman Shawl; netizen says, 'Dekh Rahe Ho Lalit Modi, Kaise Party Chal Rehi’

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with Karan Johar? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with Karan Johar? Here's what we know

    Post Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: From Kanye West celebrating to Pete seeking trauma therapy and more RBA

    Post-Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: From Kanye West celebrating to Pete seeking trauma therapy and more

    Who is Saibal Bhattacharya? Bengali actor attempts suicide over his family dispute RBA

    Who is Saibal Bhattacharya? Bengali actor attempts suicide over his family dispute

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Indians get extended family in Emirates and Cape Town-ayh

    Mumbai Indians get extended 'family' in Emirates and Cape Town

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 5 films that depict the essence of the brother-sister relationship drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 films that depict the essence of the brother-sister relationship

    AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022 IAF releases admit card released Know how to download it gcw

    AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022: IAF releases admit card released at afcat.cdac.in; Know how to download it

    Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM gcw

    Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM

    76th Independence Day: 6 new things you would see at Red Fort

    76th Independence Day: 6 new things you would see at Red Fort

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon