If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it: Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

    Some people on social media have been calling for a boycott of Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Amidst these calls, the actor reacted to the trend by saying that he regrets if he has hurt anyone, adding that he will respect the sentiments of those who don’t wish to watch his film.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, trolls have constantly been calling for a boycott of the film. A ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend has gripped social media in the past few days, with many trying to troll Aamir over some of his statements from the past.

    Aamir Khan, who has not only played the titular role in the movie but has produced it as well under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, reacted to the ‘boycott’ trend on Tuesday. During a press conference, he was quoted saying, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it.”

    ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha First Review: Nagarjuna calls Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘a breath of fresh air’

    The actor further went on to add that he would respect the sentiments of those who do not wish to see his film. “I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment," said Aamir Khan.

    Previously, Laal Singh Chaddha’s director Advait Chandan had hit back at those who claimed that the trolls were being “paid” for the film’s promotion. Taking to his Instagram story, Chandan wrote, "I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free? #PayEveryTroll"

    ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial in Delhi

    Meanwhile, special screenings of Laal Singh Chaddh were held recently, including one for the popular names from the South such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, SS Rajamouli and more. ‘Brahmastra’ actor Nagarjuna gave out the first review, calling the film “a breath of fresh air”.

    Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of the 1994’s Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, starring Tom Hanks. The movie, helmed by Advait Chandan, has been written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. Apart from Aamir Khan, it also stars actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, who will be marking his Bollywood debut with the film. It also features actor Mona Singh who will be seen playing the character of Aamir’s mother. The film will hit the theatres on Thursday, August 11, alongside Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
